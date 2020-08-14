Unilag crises: Buhari ask Unilag Pro-chancellor and vice chancellor to step aside

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari, don ask di University of Lagos pro-chancellor and vice chancellor make dem step aside until special panel wey dem set up investigate di kwanta wey dey affect di University submit dia report.

Tok tok pesin for di ministry of education, Ben Goong, say di special visitation panel wey oga Presido set up suppose submit im report in two week time.

Di president also direct di school senate make dem gada, nominate acting vice chancellor from among dem sef for di university council to confam.

Di acting VC go head di school till federal goment settle di kasala.

How everitin start

Di Governing Council of University of Lagos wey di Pro chancellor and Chairmo of Council, Babawale Babalakin dey lead explain di main reason why dem comot Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of di university on Wednesday, 12 August.

Di removal na six members of di governing council vote in favour while four voted against, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

All wetin dey happun dey follow months of infighting within di management of di University of Lagos.

Latest tori be say Wale Babalakin, di Pro-chancellor of di University of Lagos on Friday defend di removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as di Vice-Chancellor of di school.

Oga Babalakin tell tori pipo for Muritala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja maintain say di VC wey don dey office since November 2017, removal na "serious acts of wrongdoing, financial anyhowness and abuse of office".

On dat same Friday (two days afta dem announce di VC removal), protest happun inside University of Lagos main campus wey Prof. Ogundipe imsef lead di protest inside Akoka.

BBC Pidgin bin call di troubled Prof. but e cut call as soon as e hear say na tori pesin wan tok to am.

As tins be so, di Unilag senate and all di staff unions for di school campus don condemn VC Ogundipe removal.

Wia di Unilag Governing Council meet to remove di VC?

E bin happen afta one Governing Council meeting for di headquarters of di National Universities Commission for Abuja wia dem state say di reason for im removal na "serious acts of wrongdoing, financial anyhowness, gross misconduct and abuse of office".

But Professor Ogundipe no gree - shortly afta reports begin spread say dem don sack am, im reject im removal as di Vice Chancellor of di University say e dey against di University of Lagos Act.

Ogundipe bin tell di public make dem no mind di "ye ye informate", say "Professor Ogundipe na still di Vice Chancellor of di University of Lagos", im tok inside statement.

Dis one no move di University of Lagos (UNILAG) Governing Council as dem do strong head, announce Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo as di Acting Vice Chancellor to replace Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

By di rules of di federal university, di governing council na im dey oversee di management of di University wey Prof. Ogundipe bin dey in charge

How di Unilag crisis go affect students afta Nigerian schools resumption?

Di Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Ademola Adeleke tell BBC Pidgin say dis mata no go affect students.

Professor Adeleke explain say as e be so, di university no dey open and di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) still dey on strike.

So wetin be di lawful way to comot sitting Vice Chancellor for di University of Lagos?

According to Section 17 of di University of Lagos Act (dat na di law wey establish di university);

"If e appear to di Council say member of di Council suppose dey removed from office on grounds of misconduct or say e no fit perform di function of im office, di Council go make recommendation through di Chancellor, to di Visitor.

And if di Visitor don make enquiries finish, go approve di recommendation, inside writing wey im sign, comot di pesin wey dey in question from office".

President Muhammadu Buhari na im be di visitor of University of Lagos and e never comment on di mata so far.

Wia di Unilag crisis dey now?

Professor Ogundipe don cari di mata go court wia Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome go dey argue im case afta e reject removal saying dem no follow due process alias wetin di law tok..

As tins be so, federal goment through di Ministry of Education don wash dia hand comot from di sacking of di Vice Chancellor, say nobody don brief dem.

Meanwhile di man wey di Governing Council choses as di newly appointed acting vice-chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Omololu Soyombo want make stakeholders for Unilag embrace peace in di interest of di university.

Acting vice-chancellor, inside one statement on Friday, say im consider di need to address di university community "sake of dis current palava alias challenges wey fit affect di steadiness and progress of di university".

University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG, na public research university inside Lagos, Nigeria.

Unilag na one of di five first generation universities in Nigeria and and na for 1962 dem establish di school.