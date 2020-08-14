Torture in Kano: Police rescue Ahmed Aminu wey im papa lock am inside im house car garage for many years

Afta years of wetin many see as torture, one youth, Ahmed Aminu wey im father lock up inside im car garage for three years don finally breath fresh air.

Nigerian Police say dem rescue 30 year old Aminu afta dem raid dia house wey dey for Farawa area.

"We reach di house around 23:15 on Thursday after we get information of wetin dey happun, we rescue Ahmed and also arrest di father."

Dis na wetin DSP Abdullahi Haruna, di tok tok pesin of Kano Police Command tell BBC Pidgin on Friday.

Police say dem go charge Aminu papa Aminu Farawawit wrongful confinement, detrainment and cruelty

Police also confam say Ahmed dey Murtala Mohammed hospital wia e dey receive treatment for now.

Wetin di father tell Police be say e dey suspect say im pikin dey abuse drugs, dis na why e take dis kain action.

One human rights group claim say di father detain di 30 year old youth for seven years for im domot.

Comrade Haruna Ayagi na Director of Human Rights Network for Kano State (northwest Nigeria) and na one of di pipo wey follow police go rescue Ahmed and e tell BBC say wetin e use im eye see dey heartbreaking.

"Afta some neighbours tip us off about wetin dey happun, as usual we inform police wey helep us team to follow us go and we go dia close to midnight on Thursday."

"As we enta di room wey dem keep am di smell alone na something else, urine and poo full evriwia and di sight of Ahmad alone and how lean and weak e dey look go make pipo cry."

"Dis case dey similar to di one wey happun for Kebbi state (northern Nigeria) recently only say dis one di pesin spend longer years for captivity and di oda one dey younger."

Comrade Haruna say dem go pursue di case to its legal conclusion and go make sure say di father pay for wetin im do Ahmed.

Video of Ahmed rescue don go viral across northern Nigeria as many pipo continue to discuss wetin happun to am.