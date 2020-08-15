Lagos tax Uber, Bolt, oda taxi-hailing services wit 'N20 per trip' - See how Govnor Sanwo-Olu wan use di money from dis regulation

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state goment

Lagos go begin tax 'N20 per trip from Uber, Bolt and e-hailing services from 27 August, 2020.

Dis special tax regulation follow some tok-tok between Lagos state goment and e-hailing services wey dey operate inside Nigeria commercial capital ontop tax and regulations palava.

Di state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday 14 August, 2020 say dem don finally settle wit di taxi hailing companies to pay Lagos goment N20 for evri trip wey dem cari.

Goment bin initially set dis fee at 10% for each trip, wey make dem hala say di tax too high.

Sanwo-Olu mention, inside thread of tweets im post ontop di mata, say dis N20 per trip wey dem go begin collect from taxi-hailing services from na for Road Improvement Fund.

Many Lagosians don yab di fee say e no make sense.

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

Govnor Sanwo-Olu bin also tweet three oda regulations for di e-hailing services wey go take effect from 27 August, 2020.

Taxi-hailing companies go also need to make sure all dia moto get comprehensive insurance wey go cover customers.

To further settle di kwanta between di two parties, Lagos State goment bin reduce di operational license fee and renewal fee by 20%.

Sanwo-Olu give all drivers ontop di platforms 90 days to make sure say dia documents and licences to operate dey complete.