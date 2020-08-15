Chief Lanre Razak: Wetin we sabi about di death of Lagos APC chieftain and Balogun of Epe, KLM

Wia dis foto come from, Others

One chieftain of di Nigeria ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak don die.

According to di press release from di Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Lanre Razak wey be 74, die on Saturday for Reddington Hospital, Lagos afta brief illness.

Govnor Sanwoolu say di death of Chief Razak na rude shock to am. Im say Oga Razak na great politician, strong party man and im be ogbonge advocate of different programmes wey dey for di masses.

Before im death, Oga Razak na member of di Governor Advisory Council (GAC) of di Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC)

Oga Razak na di Balogun of Epe before im death.