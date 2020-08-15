Arthur Eze: Prince Arthur Eze net worth, oda important facts about Nigeria billionaire oil magnate wey be Anambra State newsmaker

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Prince Arthur Eze

Arthur Eze na Nigerian oil businessman, philanthropist, politician, and di CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, di largest Nigerian exploration and production group wey individual go get.

Arthur Eze dey among di top Nigerian wealthiest men for Africa, according to 2020 review by NaijaAuto.

Five important things to know about Arthur Eze

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Arthur Eze 2019 Rolls-Royce back in 2018

Prince Arthur Eze net worth 2020

One recent study show say oga Arthur Eze net worth na $5.7 billion (₦2,240,134,000,000.00 Nigerian Naira) - dat na di total review of money wey dis man get as 2020.

Im dey worth 5.7 Billion US Dollars according to one report wey Viral Networth publish for November, 2019.

Wetin be Arthur Eze background?

Dem born am on 27th of November 1948 for Ukpo village, Dunukofia Local Government Anambra State, Nigeria.

Plenti pipo sabi dey call am 'Prince Arthur Eze' because im come from one royal family, and im elder brother na di traditional ruler (King) of Ukpo Village.

Arthur attend St. Augustin Secondary School for Nkwere, Imo State for 1970. Afta im secondary education, he go school for California State University, Long Beach, California to study mechanical and chemical engineering from 1974 to 1978.

Im dey married wit children. One of im children, Onyeka Eze, na di founder and president of Prince Osisioma Foundation.

Wia dis foto come from, Atlas Oranto Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Arthur Eze

Arthur Eze companies

Arthur Eze start Atlas Oranto Petroleum for 1991. Di company get about 22 oil and gas licenses for 12 places across Africa.

E get assets for Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, Sudan, Uganda and plenti oda Atlas Oranto blocks. To date, di company na di largest holder of oil exploration blocks for Africa.

Im be di founder of Triax airlines wey im start for 1992, afta dem deregulate airlines for Nigeria.

Di airline wey get base for Enugu Airport get three B727s until dem stop operation for year 2000.

Wetin we sabi about Arthur Eze and Politics

Arthur Eze don donate plenti moni to di People's Democratic Party (PDP), e give almost $100 million to support politicians for Anambra State.

Most ogbonge politicians for di state dey cal am "di godfather" as dem dey see am as authority for political matters for south east Nigeria.

Although Arthur still dey donate to di People's Democratic Party (PDP), he still support oda political parties as well

Some pipo bin dey argue say "godfatherism" for Anambra State start wen Arthur Eze sponsor Senator Joy Emordi for 2005, afta dem cancel Emmanuel Anosike's election.

Dem even tok say na for im sitting room dem form di 'All Progressive Grand Alliance' (APGA).

Arthur na Anambra State newsmaker

Latest tori about Prince Arthur Eze na say Govnor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, don sama one-year suspension on 12 traditional rulers for Anambra wey travel on a trip to Abuja wit di oil magnate to see President Muhammad Buhari.