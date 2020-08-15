King of Bahrain robot bodyguard: Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Emir of Bahrain enta Dubai wit Titan di robot as bodyguard? Dis na di tori behind di video

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey claim say for di video na King of Bahrain dey waka wit im robot body guard

E get one video wey bin dey circulate for social media dey claim say di King of Bahrain enta Dubai recently wit im robot bodyguard.

"Di Emir of Bahrain (Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa) enta Dubai wit im Robot Body Guard", na so one of di social media post tok.

Anoda post claim say di Robot Bodyguard get 360 cameras all ova di body and e get inbuilt pistols

No! All di post wey you dey read for social media about 'King of Bahrain robot bodyguard' no be true.

Wia dis foto come from, YouTube Screeshot/ Dubai17 Wetin we call dis foto, Di screenshot of di YouTube video of 8-ft Titan robot by Dubai17

Dis na wetin we know about di video

For February 24 2019, dem post dis same video for YouTube, dem title am "8-ft Titan robot greet visitors for UAE defence show Idex for Abu Dhabi"

For di video wey get ova 115 thousand page views, we see di robot dey introduce imself to visitors.

Di event na Exhibition wey dem hold for Abu Dhabi. For there, dem showcase Titan to visitors and even for di video, we see UAE flags for di shoulders and arms of Titan.

Tori pipo like Khaleeji Times and Gulf News also report di event for 2019.

Earlier, Titan bin attend dey for Burj Khalifa for November 2018 and for di International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience Conference for Abu Dhabi in March 2018.

For 2020, dem also cari di Robot go entertain guest for BETT exhibition.

Wia dis foto come from, YouTube Screeshot/ Dubai17 Wetin we call dis foto, Titan di robot na world first commercial entertainment robot artist and na British company Cyberstein develop am.

Wetin dem dey use di Robot for?

Titan di Robot na half mechanical robot costume wey British company Cyberstein Robots develop

Titan na di world first commercial entertainment robot.

E dey about 8 feet tall and e weigh 60 kg and sometimes e fit increase to 350 kg plus di cart wey e dey ride on and oda equipments.

Di face look like skull, some pipo don even compare am to Transformer.

Titan don perform for different kain event like Commonwealth games.

Dem dey control di upper bodi of Titan through di operator panel. Di upper part of di operator dey for di chest of di costume.

Titan get shoulder, arm and head wey dey high pass di pesin wey dey control am.