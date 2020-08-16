Tonimas burial casket: Coffin for CEO Tonimas oil, Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme celebrated burial fotos and full gist

Tonimas burial casket

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

If you dey drive for road and you see Tonimas oil filling stations, especially for southern Nigeria, then you fit easily relate wit di celebrated burial of oil trader Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme.

Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme AKA Tonimas na im be di CEO of Tonimas oil until im die for June 2020.

Late chief Enukeme burial casket and how im pipo celebrate im final journey home don become tori for town.

BBC Pidgin don gather some of di fotos from di CEO Tonimas oil burial just for you to see:

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme burial happun dis weekend for im home town Neni, Anaocha Local Goment Area, wit plenti praises from Church, Community, political leaders, captains of industry and im fellow traders.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Tonimans CEO burial follow Christian rites as dem hold Chatholic Requiem Mass wey Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Peter Okpaleke, as well as Bishop of Aba Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Augustine Echema join lead funeral service for St. James Catholic Parish Neni.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Anthony Obiagboso Enukeme, wey be di chairman of Tonimas Group, die on Tuesday 9 June, 2020. Im burial ceremony hold Friday, 14 August and Saturday 15 August for St John's Parish in Neni, Anaocha LGA, Anambra. While im enta 6ft on Friday, 14 August . Dem go do Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday, August 16 for di same church.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Tonimas oil CEO burial ceremony hold for two days.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di 76 year old late Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme dey popular for im 'think-home philosophy' wey mean say im always wan invest for im home town.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Among di politicians wey attend im burial na Govnor Willie Obiano, represented by im Secretary to State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, wey describe late Chief Enukeme as a man wit peculiar philanthropic style, wey Ndigbo must sustain as shared value.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Dis na di coffin wey Tonimas use enta 6ft, as di oda tin dem use cari di coffin na just cart wey dem use give Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme final journey as big man concern.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Tonimas burial casket alone cost millions of Naira, according to estimate.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme dey survived by im wife and children.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS

Wetin we call dis foto,

During im sermon alias homily durin di burial mass, di Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye, describe di Tonimas CEO as one pesin wey touch positively on many pipo through words and actions. Di Bishop say him and many others derived pleasures and lessons from his "Tonimas Half Hour and oda programmes on ABS radio, and call on di children to uphold im legacy and im think-home philosophy, for which im get investment scata inside im Neni community, Anambra State and beyond.

Tori be say Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme die afta im sick small during di time wen im no fit to travel abroad for routine medical checks sake of di COVID19 lock-down in Nigeria.

Late Chief Enukeme bin dey happily married to Iyom Mary Uzoaku Enukeme (Iyom Mmiliaku) and dia marriage dey blessed wit six children.

Dem born Tonimas oil CEO on 21 January, 1944 to di Enukeme Family of Obiuno Umudioka Neni inside Anaocha Local Goment Area of Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.