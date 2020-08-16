Tonimas burial casket: Coffin for CEO Tonimas oil, Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme celebrated burial fotos and full gist
If you dey drive for road and you see Tonimas oil filling stations, especially for southern Nigeria, then you fit easily relate wit di celebrated burial of oil trader Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme.
Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme AKA Tonimas na im be di CEO of Tonimas oil until im die for June 2020.
Late chief Enukeme burial casket and how im pipo celebrate im final journey home don become tori for town.
BBC Pidgin don gather some of di fotos from di CEO Tonimas oil burial just for you to see:
Tori be say Anthony Obiagbaoso Enukeme die afta im sick small during di time wen im no fit to travel abroad for routine medical checks sake of di COVID19 lock-down in Nigeria.
Late Chief Enukeme bin dey happily married to Iyom Mary Uzoaku Enukeme (Iyom Mmiliaku) and dia marriage dey blessed wit six children.
Dem born Tonimas oil CEO on 21 January, 1944 to di Enukeme Family of Obiuno Umudioka Neni inside Anaocha Local Goment Area of Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.