During im sermon alias homily durin di burial mass, di Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye, describe di Tonimas CEO as one pesin wey touch positively on many pipo through words and actions. Di Bishop say him and many others derived pleasures and lessons from his "Tonimas Half Hour and oda programmes on ABS radio, and call on di children to uphold im legacy and im think-home philosophy, for which im get investment scata inside im Neni community, Anambra State and beyond.