BBNaija Nengi and Kaisha fight: Rebecca Hampson & Aisha Umaru fight fit affect fans vote for di Big Brother Naija housemates eviction show?

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Nengi and Kaisha fight na highlight of di BBNaija show on Saturday as fans chook mouth for di gbas-gbos wey happun between di two housemates.

According to reports and from how di housemates take narrate di gist give each oda, Kaisha bin dey help Nengi check her kettle of water wey she plug and she feel say she no do am well.

See Prince explanation of how di fight take start

Nengi later approach am and di mata come lead to kasala and shouting match.

Kaisha vex wen Nengi throw unpleasant words to am, e come make both of dem start dey throway insults at each oda.

Dis fight go affect how fans go vote for dia favourite housemate?

Normaly voting dey end by Thursday and dis fight happun on Saturday.

However see as fans reactions be ontop di mata:

