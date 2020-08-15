Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: Di Nigerian actor say she catch coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Award winning Nigerian actor Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde don open up say she bin get coronavirus and bin dey sick before.

For inside tweet she post ontop social media, di actor say she bin sick and dey isolation before now but she don dey well.

Di actor wey tok say she go open up more about her illness later call on di Lagos state govnor to do something about di way trailers and containers dey crush pipo to death for di state.

Early dis week, one young lady, Immaculate Okochu bin die after terrible accident wey involve truck.

Days before dat, anoda lady Chidinma and her colleague also die wen container fall ontop dia bus. Odas sustain injuries.

Jalade-Ekeinde tok dey come as anoda Nigerian entertainer Peter Okoye aka Mr P, bin come out to talk about im own experience too, how e and some of im family members bin catch di coronavirus before dem recover.