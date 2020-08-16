Unemployment in Nigeria: Six women share tori of marginalisation and inequality afta NBS latest report

Wia dis foto come from, Asmau Adamz

Six women for Nigeria don react to di National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest report on unemployment and underemployment wey show say women no dey see work opportunities reach men.

NBS bin release dia Labour Force Statistics for di second quarter of 2020 on 15 April. According to di report, unemployment rate for Nigeria don climb reach 27.1% from 23.1% wey im be for third quarter of 2018 - wey be di last time dem do dis kain report.

One female media professional, Gwamkat Gwamzhi, say di number of unemployed women no dey "healthy" for di economy because development no fit happun if women no dey contribute fully for di kontri.

"Women sabi turn small resources into plenty and if 12 million of those kain pipo no come get work, na doom be dat for di kontri. Dis go continue to dey keep women under man for labour market for a long time," she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Bureau for Statistics

No equal rights for women

Azeezat Adedigba wey be Abuja-based journalist wey don dey report on women matter for long time get similar mind as she worry say "women still dey marginalised for employment process".

She say wetin di data show na say companies and goment agencies still boku wey no appreciate di role of women or even to put dem inside dia board.

Madam Adedigba argue say "we no fit just dey talk about gender equality for political space make we no focus on job opportunities", and add say even though di kontri dey face economic challenges—particularly now sake of coronavirus—women dey most affected.

One Nigerian nurse, Kikelomo Sowore, also say di new report show say women neva get equal rights to economic resources.

Wia dis foto come from, Kikelomo Sowore Wetin we call dis foto, Sowore say women neva get equal rights to economic resources

"Dis figure also tell us say Nigeria still dey far from achieving di Sustainable Development Goal (No.5) wey talk about achieving gender equality. Dis dey discouraging for young women wey don struggle to go school and no come get any source of income," tok Sowore as she add say na wetin dey make standard of living for dem go down.

Ideas wey lack of opportunity don bring

However, unemployment don force many women to now dey creative and to start to dey think of different ways to take make money, na wetin Oyinkansola Oluga, wey be banker for Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin.

Although she also say make goment sef put hand to help reduce hustle for women and open more chances for dem to succeed.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Oluga say women don dey get different ideas for how to do business on dia own. Social media selling don popular for Nigeria

Di executive director of FarmAgric Foundation for Agriculture say despite challenges wey dey Nigeria, women bin dey break barriers and continue to dey create opportunities for demsef and she believe say di number of women wey no get something to do, go reduce for coming years.

"Dis figures especially di figure of employed women mean say - we fit do am, e fit take time but we fit do am - and dat na di good news."

Government get hand

Government follow for how dem no distribute wealth equal-equal make e cover for di two gender.

Dis na di believe of Asmau Admaz, media practitioner wey dey based for Abuja, di kontri capital.

She worry say, di gap for unemployment between man and woman go still continue to grow as plenty women still dey wey no get education.

For many women, dia education no get "structural or technical field and dem lack skill for di job," she bin tell BBC.

Wia dis foto come from, Oyinkansola Oluga