Somali president and di vice president exchange blow on live TV? See wetin really happun

Wia dis foto come from, Screenschot/YouTube

One video bin dey make di rounds on local media and di reports dey claim say na 58-year-old Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo am im deputy dey throway punch at each oda for inside di video.

Some report claim say di fight start afta di two bin dey argue for press conference wey di President bin host.

Odas claim say di fight na sake of say Somali neva get peace since dem break away from Somalia.

Social media user also begin circulate di video:

Skip Twitter post, 1 Somali president and his deputy don't waste time in solving issues 😂 😂 😂 😂 😭 pic.twitter.com/FWrz28fA1O — Ndotch The Brand 🇰🇪 (@SamNdegwa_) August 15, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

But dis tori no be true.

See wetin we sabi about di video

Di original video appear for di YouTube page of one Somaliland media station, Dhamays Media Production on September 12, 2015.

Di video wey get ova one million views na 20 minutes 35 seconds long.

Caption wey dem write for di video na "Daawo Dagaalkii Shirgudonka Golaha Wakiilada Somaliland" e mean "Watch di war on di Speaker of di House of Representatives for Somaliland".

From dis video, we gather say di fight happun between di Speaker of di house of representative for Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and Bashe Mohammed farah wey be di first deputy speaker of Somaliland.

Anoda local tori news station for Somali Star TV also post di video for dia YouTube page caption am "Dagaalkii Iyo Gacan Hadalkii Shirgudoonkii Wakiilada Iyo Guushii Mucaaridka Somaliland", wetin e mean wen we translate am for Google na "Di fight and di hand of di representatives and di success of di opposition of Somaliland".

Wia dis foto come from, Screenschot/YouTube

Wetin cause di fight?

From one article wey we get from archives , wey dem publish for September 13, 2015, one day afta di video of di fight appear for YouTube, di cause of di fight na claim say Bashe Mohammed Fara, spoil di image of Somaliland for di face of international community.

Di report claim sya im bin dey try to stage coup for di parliament before di Speaker of di Parliament Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullah challenge am.

E no dey clear wetin im tok before dem start to dey exchange blow for di press conference as dem dey adress tori pipo for Somali language.

Wetin we sabi be say di fight no happun between Somali President and im deputy.

Wetin you suppose know about Somaliland

Somaliland declare im independence from Somalia for 1991.

"We get democracy wey dey function. We get our own army. We get our own police. We get our own coast guard. we get our own border police. We don fulfill all di conditions of a sovereign state," Somaliland Minister of finance, Dr. Saad Ali Shire Naleye tok on why Somaliland na im own nation.

Somaliland also get im own currency and e dey hold regular elections.

Di current President and di number 5 President of Somaliland na Muse Bihi Abdi and im Vice President na Abdirahman Saylici.