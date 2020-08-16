NIMC Mbobile App: How to use your phone get your National ID card from NIMC mobile app

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC Wetin we call dis foto, NIMC launch mobile app

Nigerians go fit begin dey use dia phone to get dia National ID cards without long queue, according to di National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NIMC bin launch mobile app wia pipo fit access dia original National Identification wit dia foto, den print am for paper or plastic.

Wetin NIMC Mobile app go allow you do

Allow you prove your identity wit your phone on-the-go(anywhere you wan use am).

Dem fit use am verify and check citizens and legal residents wey don already get NIN.

You fit use am across goment services like FIRS, FRSC, NHIS, NPF, NYSC, and odas

If you also wan get your Nigerian National ID card from your phone, dis na how you go do am.

Download di NIMC mobile app

Wia dis foto come from, Nimc mobile app/app store Wetin we call dis foto, NIMC mobile app screenshot

Di first tin wey you need to do na to download di NIMC mobile app from di Google Playstore if na Android phone you dey use or App Store if na iPhone you dey use.

Put your NIN number and phone number

Afta you don install di app, di next tin na to log in and type your National Identity Number (NIN) wey dey your national identity slip or you fit dial *326# for your phone to get di number.

Den you go dial *346*3# from di phone number wey you use register your national ID card. dem go send your user ID and an OTP to your phone.

Wia dis foto come from, Nimc mobile app/app store Wetin we call dis foto, NIMC mobile app screenshot

Enta your User ID

Afta you receive di message of for your phone, type di User ID and OTP for inside di space wey you go see.

Afta you enta di OTP. Congratulations! you don get acess to use di NIMC mobile app

Last stage

For di final stage, you go see all di menu wey dey di NIMC Mobile ID app. Wetin you need to do na to click on 'Show my ID' and your national ID card don ready for you to download and print out ontop paper or plastic. Shikena!

No forget say na only those wey don apply for national ID card fit get di National Identity Number wey dem go use download di ID card.

If you no get your NIN, you go first need to go do your National ID card Enrolment wey dey free of charge,