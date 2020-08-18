Mali coup: Ecowas order im standby force to get ready afta soldiers mutiny force Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to resign

Economic Community of West Africa States Ecowas, don sanction Mali plus order make di Ecowas Standby Force get ready.

Dis wan na afta di coup on Tuesday wey force Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to resign.

Inside statement wey dem release, Ecowas say Mali go remain under suspension until dem return to di constitutional order.

Until den, dem dey "request di immediate activation of di Ecowas Standby Force."

ECOWAS Standby Force na rapid response squad or group of military personnel wey di secretariat keep in case of emergency for any of di kontris wey be im member so di join body go fit respond sharply.

"We demand make di sanctions wey dem sama against di coup plotters begin wit immediate effect.

"Send high level delegate immediate to make sure say di country return to constitutional order."

Di regional join body also close all di land and air borders wey dem get wit Mali.

E no end dia, dem also stop all business plus movement of moni wey dey flow between Mali and all di kontris wey dey inside Ecowas and dem encourage oda kontris to do di same.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

How e take start

Soldiers bin arrest Mali president on Tuesday some hours afta dem start mutiny for Kati camp.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, bin dey im house for Sebenikoro, Bamko, wen some soldiers come arrest am around 4:30pm Mali time.

Mali goment tok-tok pesin, Yaya Sangaré, tell BBC say di military arrest am wit di Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé.

Di kontri don dey boil for some months now sake of politics palava as kontri pipo bin do plenty protest for di president to resign sake of di plenty jihadist attacks plus corruption for di economy.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, France, Mali former colonial master, want make soldiers return to barracks

Tins dey happun very sharply. Di tin wey bin first start early today as mutiny be like say e don turn coup.

Wetin we know about di mutiny?

Na Col Malick Diaw - deputy head of di Kati camp - and another commander, Gen Sadio Camara, lead a according to BBC Afrique Abdoul Ba wey report from Bamako.

After dem take ova di camp, about 15km (nine miles) from Bamako, di soldiers wey revolt march go di capital, wia crowds wey bin gada to demand say make President Keïta resign begin dey hail dem.

In di afternoon, dem march go im residence and arrest di president and im prime minister - two of dem bin dey dia.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Report say di president son, di Speaker of di National Assembly, di foreign and finance ministers also dey among di oda officials dem detain.

Di number of soldiers wey revolt no dey clear - so also wetin dem dey demand for. Some reports say na disagreement over army pay cause am.

Kati camp na also di focus of one mutiny for 2012 by soldiers wey bin dey vex say di senior commanders no fit to stop jihadists and Tuareg rebels wey dey take control of northern Mali.

Footage from AFP news agency showed a building owned by the justice ministry in Bamako ablaze on Tuesday.

Di coup begin wit gunfire inside di military base wey dem about 15km from di kontri capital Bamako on Tuesday morning.

Wetin be di reaction?

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres demand di "unconditional release" of Mali leaders and di "immediate restoration of constitutional order". Di UN Security Council go hold emergency meeting on Wednesday, afta request by France and Niger, one senior UN diplomat tell AFP news agency.

Di chairman di African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, say e "emphatically condemn" di arrests of President Keïta and im prime minister.

Ecowas and Mali former colonial master France, don condemn di attack.