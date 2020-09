Edo Governorship election 2020 update: Wetin you suppose know about di 19 September vote

September 19, 2020, na di D-day for Edo state as every Nigeria citizen dia wey dey qualify to vote, go get opportunity, to come out exercise dia right to choose who go be dia govnor for di next four years.

Di journey to di D-day bin no be easy one for di only South-South state wey no elect im govnor wen oda states for Nigeria elect dia own for di 2019 general elections.

Di election go happun on di 19 of September 2020.

2,210,534 pipo for di state wey dey 18 years and above don do Independent National Electoral Commission registration to vote for di election.

Why Edo election dey happun now

Ordinarily, all di 36 states for Nigeria suppose do dia election on di same day wey di kontri election commission decide, except for Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Osun and Kogi.

Di plenty disagreement wey bin follow Govnor Oserheimen Osunbor, victory for di April 2007 govnorship election for di state, lead to petition for di Edo State Govnorship Election Tribunal.

Afta plenty dragging for Tribunal between oga Osunbor and im opponent for di election, Adams Oshiomhole, on 11 November 2008, di Federal Appeal Court for Benin City, declare Oshiomhole govnor of Edo state.

Dis court decision na im make di date for Edo election different from dat of oda states.

Di main contenders

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, 15 out of di 18 registered political parties dey contest for dis election.

Inside di 15, di two main pipo wey dey contend to become di next govnor for di state na di present govnor Godwin Obaseki of di Peoples democratic Party - im port from di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party - and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of APC.

Hot gbas gbos between govnor Obaseki and former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole lead to di disqualification of Obaseki for di party primaries on top plenty accuse including say im no get certificate.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu dey enjoy Oshiomhole support for di 2020 election.

Afta APC deny am ticket, Obaseki port go PDP become dia candidate.

Why Edo important

Enough gbas gbos and drama na im dey follow di Edo state 2020 election.

To beta understand why Edo dey experience all dis katakata, di first tin to remember be say, politics na game of numbers. Di more states wey any political party get, di beta for am.

Out of di six states for di South-South region of Nigeria, APC bin win only one - Edo state - for di 2016 election.

Godwin Obaseki, win di state govnorship election for APC platform and im remain APC govnor until im resign on 16 June 2020.

As Obaseki resign port go di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), di number of states wey dey under APC leadership reduce from 21 to 20 states.

Edo na battleground

Edo don turn battleground for di two most powerful political parties for di kontri.

While di ruling APC go battle to make sure say dem claim back di state wey dem lose, di PDP go wan fight to retain di state wey don already enta dia hand.

Rivers state Govnor, Nyesom Wike, recent statement to local tori pipo Africa Independent Television (AIT) paint di pishure of how di main opposition party feel about di coming election.

Oga Wike say, "Edo election no be Obaseki election but na for di pipo of South South."

But no be only PDP get dis kain mind set as di ruling party argue say Obaseki no be any threat to dia victory.

Adams Oshiomhole, di former national chairman of APC and one of di godfathers of politics for Edo state, tell local tori pipo Channels say Obaseki no be threat to im party for di election.

"How im go be threat? How man wey no qualify to contest election go become threat? How snail wan be threat for competition wey tigers dey do?"

Election violence

International human right group like Amnesty International don already begin dey worry about election violence wey fit happun on 19 of September.

Even before di elections plenty fights don dey happun between party supporters and hate speech dey fly upanda, tension full everywia.

Inec say dem don begin record all di katakata and violence plus hate speech wey dey fly upanda for Edo state for necessary action.