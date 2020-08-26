BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi last night video as Head of House and deputy for Big Brother Naija dey make pipo tok

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Ozo and Nengi na head of house and deputy head of house for di week for BBNaija house

Fans of Big Brother Naija reality show dey react afta video show how Ozo and Nengi sleep and wake up on Wednesday for di Big Brother Nigeria lockdown season 5 house.

Pipo bin dey vex say dem no show video of Ozo and Nengi inside di head of house lounge on Tuesday night.

Di fans bin wan see di two of dem sleeping arrangement for inside di head of house lounge.

But di camera bin no really show activity from di lounge for night.

Dat one change on Thursday morning wen pipo wake up to see one video wey show say Nengi don forget di pillow wey she bin use take do barrier to separate her side from Ozo side ontop di bed.

Before Ozo and Nengi become head of house and deputy, dem bin neva sleep for di same bed togeda, even though di two of dem share special relationship and dia beds dey next to each oda own for di main house.

But dat no be di only tin wey dey totori fans about Ozo and Nengi, na di fact say Ozo like Nengi but she say she no dey interested in any relationship inside di house but di two still dey do almost everytin togeda inside di house.

See some of dia reactions:

Wetin fans bin wan see?

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Twitter

On Monday wey Ozo win head of house for di second time and choose Nengi as im deputy, Di two of dem move to di head of house lounge as part of di privilege wey come wit being HOH.

Nengi use pillow to separate her side from im side for di bed wey two of dem go sleep.

Fans bin wan find out if she don change her mind about di sleeping arrangement or weda pillow still dey di bed

But dem no show video clips from di lounge on Tuesday night, dat na wetin make dem para.

Wetin we know about Ozo and Nengi relationship?

Wia dis foto come from, BBnaija/nengi

Di relationship between Ozo and Nengi na one of di most talked about relationship inside di house.

Even wen Ebuka di show host bin ask Ozo about im relationship with Nengi and Dorathy im no hide mouth, e say Dorathy na im friend inside di house but add say im dey attracted to Nengi.