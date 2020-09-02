"Nigerian schools resumption" date inside states wey dey go ahead wit 2020 reopening of schools despite Nigeria Covid 19 warning

A number of state goments dey go ahead wit reopening of schools for Nigeria dis September even though federal authorities don advice for caution.

Nigeria Health minister say COVID-19 still get power to take life and very dangerous while Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) don warn Nigerian goment make dem neva reopen higher institutions now.

However a number of state goments don announce full reopening of schools to begin 2020/2021 new academic calender for both universities, colleges, secondary and primary schools.

LAGOS

Exit schools on since August 4

Primary and secondary schools reopens September 21st

Tertiary institutions reopens September 14 2020.

OSUN

Exit classes on since August 4th

Primary and secondary schools - September 21 to October 30 2020 for third term.

New session first term November 9th to January 22, 2021 with short break in December 2021.

Second term February 1 to April 9th 2021.

Third term April 26 to July 23, 2021

Tertiary institutions 21 September 2020.

OYO

Exit classes on since August 4th.

Third term canceled by the goment. Promotion assessment go dey based on first and second term performance.

Fresh session go start September 21 to July 30, 2021.

First term - September 21 to December 18 2020.

Second term January 11 to April 9 2021.

Third term May 3 to July 30 2021.

Tertiary institutions to resume September 21, 2020.

OGUN

Exit classes only since August 4.

Condition - to take final exams

ONDO

Exit classes on since August 4th.

EKITI

Only exit classes on since August 4th.

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, Currently, na only students for final year or national exam classes dey go school across di 36 states of Nigeria, since 4 August, 2020 in order to write examinations like WAEC and NECO.

BAYELSA

Frome di State Ministry of Education, Primary 6: go resume on 7 September, 2020

JSS3 don resume to prepare for Basic Education Certificate Examination

SS3 don resume dey write WAEC exams

DELTA

Primary schools for Delta State to resume academic activities afta goment ask primary six pupils to resume school on Wednesday, 16 September, 2020.

All primary school teachers for di state go resume duties on Monday, September 14, 2020, according to infomate by di state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

Students go begin revision immediately dey enter school.

JSS3 go resume 8 September, 2020

SS3 already don resume dey write WAEC SSCE.

Ministry of Higher Education say Universities and oda Higher education fit resume 21 September, 2020

RIVERS

Fom di state Ministry of Education, Primary 6: No date yet for resumption

JSS3: don resume school to prepare for Basic Education Certificate Examination

SS3: Don resume dey write WAEC

Meanwhile online classes dey go on since do Covid-19 lockdown begin for all classes for Radio and Television stations

Exit classes have been in school since August.

Primary, Secondary, Tertiary institution to resume on the 14th of September 2020.

KOGI

Even di Kogi state goment for north-central Nigeria on Tuesday, announce di reopening of schools at all levels on 14 September, 2020, including Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions inside di state, according to Wemi Jones di state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

BENUE

Only exit classes don resume school. Goment neva comot plan and date for total reopening of schools.

NIGER

Exit classes don start school since August

Goment plan to reopen school neva dey clear.

KWARA

Only exit classes on since August 4th.

ABUJA - FCT

Exit classes except primary six don resume since August