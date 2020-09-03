Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, latest rankings for Africa, Asia Europe, America regions

3 September 2020

Wetin we call dis foto, Oxford University

Oxford University don top di best University for di world for di 5th time back to back according to di 2021 The Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Mainland China Tsinghua University become di first Asian university to enta di top 20 under di current methodology wey dem launch for 2011.

Dem compare information alias data from more than 1,500 universities across 93 kontris and regions.

Di areas dem check na teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Dis year ranking bin check out more dan 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally.

Di US claim a record of eight places for di top 10:

1. University of Oxford United Kingdom

2. Stanford University United States

3. Harvard University United States

4. California Institute of Technology United States

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States

6. University of Cambridge United Kingdom

7. University of California United States

8. Yale University United States

9. Princeton University United States

10. University of Chicago United States

11. Imperial College London United Kingdom

12. Johns Hopkins University United States

13. University of Pennsylvania United States

14. ETH Zurich Switzerland

15. University of California, Los Angeles United States

16. UCL United Kingdom

17. Columbia University United States

18. University of Toronto Canada

19. Cornell University United States

20. Duke University United States

21. Tsinghua University China

Meanwhile, 141 universities enta di world university ranking for di first time dis year, Paris-Saclay University for France dey 178th position. India get di highest number of new entries (14).

Di first African to make am to di list na di University of the Witwatersrand for South Africa and e dey within number 201 - 250, followed by Stellenbosh University for South Africa e dey within number 251 - 300.

University of Lagos na di first Nigerian University for di ranking and e fall between 600 - 800.

