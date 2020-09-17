Bukunmi Oluwasina biography: Who be dis Nigerian actress wey her love tori totori Nigerians

Wia dis foto come from, IbrahimChatta/Instagram

Nollywood Actress Bukunmi Oluwsina don marry her long time lover Ebun. On Thursday, She enta social media to post di video of her wedding and tok how much she love her man and go chose am over every man forever.

Since her wedding video enta social media, fans and colleagues don dey comment.

For di video, she wear white wedding dress wit her husband for court and na only two of dem dey di video.

She write say "Love dey patient, forgiveness and no dey give up. No be too just dey give woman money and buy her things but also to make her happy and say she love am"

Apart from dia long years of relationship wey make some of dia fans dey wonder how, wetin she write also dey make dem react.

Who be Bukunmi Oluwasina?

Bukunmi Oluwasina Grace na na award winning Nollywood actress wey dey popular for Yoruba movies. Wetin pipo no sabi about her na say she dey sing, she be scriptwriter, movie producer, director, sound track composer, brand influencer and model. Na she be di brain behind plenty sound track for Yoruba movies.

Dem born Bukunmi on di May 7 for di early 1990's inside to di family of seven and na she be di third pikin. She come from Oke-Imesi, Ekiti state, South West Nigeria.

Bukunmi na graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University where she get Bachelor Degree for Theatre Arts.

How her career take waka

Wia dis foto come from, BUKUNMI OLUWASHIN/FACEBOOK

Di actress begin write movie scripts when she dey secondary school. She blow afta she produce one Yoruba movie "Ayomi" wey she take collect award. Di movie give her popularity as e make her partner wit Pepsi co. and Vivas. She also get NGO wey she dey take help pipo.

Bukunmi Oluwashina don write plenty movie scripts wey include A story like Mine, Oluwere, Itan temi, and Beautiful song. She don feature for plenty movies too and work wit ogbonge artiste for di movie industry.

Dem nominate her as di Best Indigenous Movie (Yoruba) category for di 2015 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards. She win oda awards like: