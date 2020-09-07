UBEC Federal Teachers recruitment 2020 - How to apply ontop di portal for Universal Basic Education Commission programme

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Recruitment into di Federal Teachers' Scheme (FTS) for di 2020/2021 service period don start on Thursday 10 September, 2020.

Nigeria goment don call on applicants wey dey interested to apply and online application go last for two weeks, as e go end on 24 September 2020.

Di Federal Teachers' Scheme (FTS) na two-year intervention programme wey Federal Goment put for ground since 2016 to assist States wey no get enough teachers for basic education level.

Wia dis foto come from, EMMANUEL AREWA Wetin we call dis foto, Education for northern Nigeria no reach di same level like di south

Before you apply, see wetin you suppose get

Candidates no suppose pass 35 years.

You must get Bachelor's degree for Education or Bachelor's degree wit Postgraduate Diploma for Education (PGDE) wey no dey lower pass Second Class (Lower Division) and di certificate no go dey earlier than 2014.

Applicants must complete or get exemption from di NYSC Scheme.

Di candidate supposed dey employed or dey enrolled under di NYSC, N-Power or any similar programme.

E must get Nigeria Certificate for Education (NCE) wit credit passes for Teaching Practice and di Teaching Subjects, wey no dey earlier than 2014. E must also get specialisation for any of di following subject:

English Language

Mathematics

Integrated Science

Biology, Chemistry and Physics

Agricultural Science

Home Economics

Computer Science

Technical/Technology Education

Computer Science or Information Technology

Nigerian Languages

Physical and Health Education

How to apply

Visit https://fts.admissions.cloud/home to complete di online form and submit.

Candidates go need upload dia credentials (as dem put for di site) plus dia most recent passport photograph.

Di application portal go dey open for two (2) weeks, from 10th - 24th September, 2020. Extension no go dey.

Wia dis foto come from, UBEC

Salary and oda tins you need know

Di service period na two (2) years or e fit change depending on wetin di Universal Basic Education Commission want.

Di Federal Goment go pay participant allowance of N30,000.00 per month.

Wen screening test go happun

Shortlisted candidates go need sit for one Computer-Based Test on Saturday, 10th October, 2020

Dem go later send informate to successful candidates on wia dem go write exam for dia States.