"MSME Survival Fund" How to apply: President Buhari okay N60bn & N15bn "Guaranteed Offtake Schemes" Covid-19 support moni wey FG wan give small bizness for Nigeria - See how you fit partake

"MSMEs Survival Fund" of N60 billion ($156.446 million dollars) and Guaranteed Offtake Schemes of N15bn ($39.111 million dollars) na im di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari dey roll out for Nigerians as new plan wey go support small business dem, di kweshion wey dey pipo mind now how pesin go fit benefit from am.

For wetin be yet anoda Covid-19 'palliative' for Nigeria citizens, President Buhari flag off di 2-in-1 programme wey be a total of 75 billion Naira ($195.556 million dollars).

According to di goment dis two schemes na for small small business wey Coronavirus pandemic don spoil tins for and na part of di bigger N2.3trn (about $5 billion dollars) 'stimulus package' wey dem also dey call Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).

Di money no be loan - wey pesin need to pay back - instead na grant. Make we torchlight di conditions and benefits of di two schemes:

MSME Survival Fund

Dis N60bn moni na to use support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) so dat dem go fit pay dia staff or anybodi wey dey work wit dem.

To support 1.3 million jobs and 35,000 pipo per state across di 36 states and Abuja di kontril capital, na how di Nigerian goment believe say dis moni go dey of benefit.

Nigerian goment go allow 250,000 pipo register dia business for free. Di first period of dis grant, na for three months.

Conditions

You fit be small business owner (wit staff) or dey self-employed (you dey do your own tin)

45% of those wey go benefit go be women and 5% na those wit special needs

If na company, e must dey registered wit Corporate Affairs Commission, get at least three staff, get Nigerian oga and dis oga must get BVN

For self-employed, di goment dey target those wey dey do transport work e.g. bus drivers, taxi drivers, ride-share drivers (Uber, Bolt dem) and mechanics

Also artisans like plumbers, bricklayers, electricians etc qualify

Wia dis foto come from, Survival Fund / Nigeria Gov Wetin we call dis foto, Two business into cloth and fashion business

Guaranteed Offtake Schemes

Di Nigeria goment no tok plenty about dis N15bn money but e go also target MSME but di type wey dey handle production and like Survival Fund, e go run for three months, first.

Na di Economic Sustainability Committee, carry NESP come, wey oga Buhari bin set up and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin dey manage.

Special focus go dey on Lagos, Kano and Abia states, di goment bin tok.

How to Apply

Registration for for di survival fund go begin on 21st September 2020