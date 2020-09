"Nigerian schools resumption" date latest update from federal, state universities on day to resume afta Covid-19 lockdown

Wia dis foto come from, The Lagos State Govt Wetin we call dis foto, Millions of Nigerian students don dey for dia house since March 2020 sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Many private Nigerian universities don ready for face to face classes afta di Covid-19 pandemic but dem want di goment to dey specific enough by issue dem notice alias memo to reopen dia schools to students on a particular date, BBC Pidgin don find out.

Now what about di goment owned federal and states universities? Wetin go happun next for dem ontop dis Nigerian schools resumption announcement?

Unlike di announcement wey close down all schools across di kontri for March 2020 sake of coronavirus, di Nigerian goment announcement of 3 September leave di decision to resume for school administrators and state goments hands.

Latest tori na say academic activities; date to begin semester examination to complete di 2019/2020 calendar, admission into di 2020/2021 session, matriculation and oda plans don pick up inside many of dis goment owned universities since afta di 3 September announcement. Na wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Wia dis foto come from, State House Wetin we call dis foto, Many Nigerian public universities don begin post UTME exams for di 2020/2021 academic session.

About 44 Federal Universities and 48 States Universities na im dey Nigeria according to di National Universities Commission.

Many of dem bin close down since March 2020 wen di Federal Ministry of Education bin shut down all schools sake of di coronavirus outbreak.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, University of Lagos na federal university

Bayero University, Kano: Post UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for di 2020/2021 admission exercise don start.

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun: Di university don postpone di Post UTME screening exercise wey suppose hold from Monday 14th to Friday 25th September 2020. Di exercise now go hold for Monday, 23rd November to Friday 4th December, 2020, 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily. Registration exercise don already start on Wednesday 12th August, 2020, e go end for Wednesday 18th November, 2020. Candidates wey don already register for di exercise go get new examination dates.

Federal University of Technology, Akure: Di university warn say dem neva fix any date for di 2020/2021 Post UTME exercise. Dem say dem go advertise di date for di exercise on top dia website and inside two national daily newspapers.

Federal University of Technology, Owerri: don extend di closing date wey candidates fit register for Post UTME and Direct entry exercise until further notice.

Wia dis foto come from, FUTA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, About 44 Federal Universities and 48 States Universities na im dey Nigeria according to di National Universities Commission.

University, Dutse, Jigawa: Admission exercise don start on Monday 7th September and e go end for 4 October 2020.

Federal University of Technology, Minna: Post UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for di 2020/2021 admission exercise go start from Monday, 21 September and go end for 18 November, 2020.

Federal University, Kashere, Gombe: Post UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for di 2020/2021 admission exercise go start from Monday 7 September to 30 September 2020 and na online e go be.

Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State: Di university don postpone di registration for di 2020/2021 AEFUNAI Post UTME/Direct Entry Screening go 15 September, 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria get more than 75 private universities, according to Nigeria University Commission

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State: Di school don begin post UTME screening exercise and e go close for 30 September, 2020.

Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike on begin online post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awkadon begin di 2020/2021 post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise, go be online and e go close for 30 September.

Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife: Di university management say dem neva reopen as dem dey wait for goment to release date of wen schools fit reopen, once di date don set, dem go resume.

University of Abuja, Gwagwalada: don begin online post UTME/ screening exercise and e go end for 27 November 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, KWASU/FACEBOOK

University of Benin: Admission Screening Exercise (Post UTME) for 2020/2021 Academic Session go begin for Monday, 23rd November, 2020 and Tuesday, 8th December, 2020 for Ugbowo Campus of di University. Di screening exercise go be Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

University of Ibadan: don begin post UTME/ screening exercise and e go end for 16 October 2020. Dem advice applicants to check dia website for more instructions. @ https://www.admissions.ui.edu.ng .

University of Ilorin: Registration for di Post-UTME Screening Exercise for di 2020/2021 academic session don start and e go end for 30th September, 2020. Post graduate form for 2020/2021 academic session dey available too.

University of Port-Harcourt: don begin post UTME/ screening exercise for 2020/2021 Academic Session.

University of Uyo: don begin post UTME/ screening exercise for 2020/2021 Academic Session. Dem don extend di deadline for di 2020/2021 Post Graduate admission registration.

Wia dis foto come from, The Lagos State Govt Wetin we call dis foto, Currently di join bodi of public university lecturers inside Nigeria - Academic Staff Union of Universities warn goment say make dem no reason to reopen tertiary institutions if dem no take ogbonge steps to stop di spread of Covid- 19.

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba: Di state govnor Rotimi Akeredolu don order tertiary universities for di state to reduce dia school fees sake of di Covid- 19 pandemic. Post UTME/ screening exercise for 2020/2021 Academic Session don start.

Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden: don extend dia 2020 PUTME registration till 25 September 2020.

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli: don begin online post UTME/ screening exercise. Year one students don already resume dem go soon announce date wen returning students go resume and dem must always wear face mask and use sanitizer.

Delta State University Abraka: don begin online post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise for di 2020/2021 academic session and e go close for 6 November 2020.

Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu: Online registration for admission into di Mature Students Programme (MSP) of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu, for 2020/2021 session don start. Online screening for post UTME/Direct Entry candidates don start, di portal go close for 12 September 2020.

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai: don begin di 2020/2021 post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise.

Kaduna State University, Kaduna: don begin online post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise for di 2020/2021 academic session.

Kwara State University, Ilorin: don begin online post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise for di 2020/2021 academic session and e go close for 11 September 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Student wey dey write post UTME to enta public university inside Nigeria

Ondo State University of Science and Technology Okitipupa: Registration for di Post-UTME Screening exercise for di 2020/2021 academic session don begin.

River State University don begin application into postgraduate school programmes for 2020/2021 session. Dem don also begin application into part time post graduate school programmes for di 2020/2021 sessan and e go close for 31 October 2020.

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye don begin online coaching for applicants wey go write post UTME exams enta di university.

Lagos State University, Ojo: Lagos State University be di latest state university to release guidelines on how school go take run as dem begin ginger to reopen after dem don dey lock down for months sake of coronavirus pandemic.

Dis infomate bin come out from di university website on Friday. Tertiary institutions for di state go open on Monday, September 14, 2020, according to directive by di Lagos State Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Di Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun don announce say 400, 500 and 600 level students go resume for two months and go receive lectures from 9am - 3pm everyday. Afta dem complete dia own two months, 200 and 300 level students go also resume for anoda two months before dem write examination.

Niger Delta University Yenagoa don complete dia post UTME screening exercise and dem don begin sell predegree application form, applications form for admission into part time undergraduate prgrammes and form for sandwich programmes. Dem don also begin dey sell application forms for admission to full-time and part-time postgraduate programmes. Di forms go close 31 October 2020.

Umar Musa Yar' Adua University Katsina don begin online post UTME/ screening exercise.

Osun State University Osogbo: don begin di 2020/2021 post UTME/Direct entry screening exercise and e go end for 16 October 2020. Di university go also do online convocation for im 2018/2019 graduands for 21 September 2020.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano don begin di 2020/2021 post UTME exercise and e go end for 7 October 2020.

Ondo State University of Medical Sciences: 2020/2021 post UTME/ screening exercise go hold between 25th - 27th November, 2020.

Edo University Iyamo: 2020/2021 Post UTME/ screening exercise go start for 24 September 2020.

Meanwhile, currently di join bodi of public university lecturers inside Nigeria - Academic Staff Union of Universities warn goment say make dem no reason to reopen tertiary institutions if dem no take ogbonge steps to stop di spread of Covid- 19.