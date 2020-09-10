Agenda 2050: Wetin you suppose know about dis Buhari development plan and how e go affect you

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurate di National Steering Committee(NSC) for di preparation of medium term National Development Plan 2021-2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050.

Di committee work na to make sure say di Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) take ova from Vision 20:2020 and di Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 - 2020.

Atedo Peterside and di Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed na dem go join togeda lead di team.

Wetin president Buhari wan achieve with di 2050 agenda

During di inauguration, President Buhari tok say;

Di main reason for dis agenda na to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within di next 10 years, especially sake of World Bank prediction wey say Nigeria go become di third most populous kontri for di word by 2050 with ova 400 million pipo.

President Buhari say e dey very important to develop plans wey go take ova from Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and di ERGP, wey go end December dis year, so dat continuity and efficiency go dey for di kontri development planning.

Di president dey expect di committee to oversee di execution of ogbonge deliverables, wey include recommending measures to make sure say dem continue to implement di plans even afta di tenure of different gomet don expire.

Di president say dis 'successor plans' must dey design to sustain national development, plus support regional and global strategic interests just as e dey for African Union Agenda 2063, di ECOWAS Integration Agenda 2050 and di Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Di President finally wish di committee success for dia assignment and add say im hope to dey receive regular reports of deliberations.

How e fit benefit you

Nigerians get tins to benefit from dis agenda as di president say e go lift 100 million citizens out of poverty within di next 10 years,

Talking about di importance of national development, di president say if dem carefully arrange and implement di plan, e fit transform di economic fortunes of any kontri. E give example of China.

''Di Chinese experience na example. e don lead to lifting ova 700 million pipo out of poverty ova di last 40 years." e tok

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for di inauguration of di National Steering Committee

E also remember wen im tier rubber di Economic Recovery and Growth Plan for February 2017, and say di aim include, to restore and make growth continue to dey, plus investing in pipo and building globally competitive economy.