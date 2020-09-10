Doctors for Sokoto spend hours do operation to save dying tortoise wey sustain serious car injury for Kebbi

Doctor dey treat di tortoise

Dr Nura Abubakar of Zonal veterinary clinic for Sokoto northwest Nigeria don narrate to BBC how dem spend six hours dey operate one dying tortoise wey motor march, scata im shell for one accident.

Di veterinary doctor say di tortoise wey im pictures begin circulate for social media after di nasty injury don resume im normal life and dey move around freely.

"Wetin happun to dis tortoise be say, di owner pikin dey try reverse im car and e no know say di animal dey behind and na so e use car tyres march am, break di shell and you know how important shell be for tortoise."

"Di owner na pesin wey love animals and dem first carry di tortoise go one hospital for Argungu town wia di incident happun and as dem no fit handle am na im di owner carry am come our side in di night."

Di doctor yan say di first ting wey dem do to helep di animal because di injury dey very bad na to stabilise am till di following morning wen dem begin di work.

"We be six doctors wey carry out di work on di dying tortoise and we spend around six hours for di work."

"But wetin sweet me be say even dis morning when I speak to di owner, e yan say di animal dey enjoy life and don resume normal activity."

Di tortoise afta di operation

On whether dis na di best work wey e don do for im medical career, di doctor tok say e get one oda time wey e operate crocodile genitalia wey no gree go back to im original place after sex.

"Dat crocodile own na one of di most crazy one wey I don do, dis male crocodile afta e mate finish, e thing no gree go back to im original position until we operate on am, na one wey I no fit forget."

Di doctor add say dangerous animals like crocodiles no dey fear am because e dey trained to handle dem.

Di tortoise afta di operation

Finally, Dr Nura say e believe say Nigerians attitude towards animals don dey change because if na before dis tortoise wey dem save for just die like dat.

"Nigerians don dey treat animals better now and don know say e dey beta to help a dying animal dan to allow am just die and also more animal doctors don dey now unlike before."

"Before, many pipo wey get pets no dey know wetin to do wen di animal start to sick, dem go just allow am die like dat without seeking help but tins dey change now."

Son of di tortoise owner Sadiq Sulaiman wey use car tyres march di animal tell BBC say e dey very happy say di operation turn out successful because di guilt wey catch am after di accident no be small.