"Dame Diana Rigg" of Game of Thrones: Grandma' Tyrell, actress for GOT, The Avengers don die at age 82

Wia dis foto come from, HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Olenna Tyrell made her final appearance in Game of Thrones last year

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, wey famous for roles like Olenna Tyrell inside Game of Thrones and Emma Peel for TV series The Avengers, don die at di age of 82.

"She die peacefully early Thursday morning. She bin dey house wit her family wey don ask for privacy at dis difficult time," her agent bin tok.

Dame Diana also play Tracy, di only woman wey become Mrs James Bond, for di 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

But many for Africa go sabi am for di strong woman role of 'grandma' Tyrell, di she play inside di popular HBO hit TV series Game of Thrones.

Lady Olenna Tyrell, née Redwyne, na di elderly matriarch of House Tyrell and di last known head of dat house.