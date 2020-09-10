Abuja gunmen kidnap: How police rescue some of a dozen pipo including pastor wey gunmen kidnap inside Abuja village

Wetin we call dis foto, Kidnapping na big security problem for Nigeria

Police for Nigeria don rescue five out of di ten pipo wey gunmen kidnap for di capital city Abuja early mormor in Thursday.

According to residents, di attackers come Tungan Maje area begin shoot anyhow but when di police confront dem, all of dem escape enta forest.

Nigeria Police say dem go follow enta di forest to rescue di remaining five hostage.

Dis one happun just days afta news break say boko haram boys dem don hide for strategic area to attack Abuja.

Di village head of Tungan Maje Salihu Na Annabi tell BBC say na 12 pipo dem kidnap from di village.

Dis no be di first time wey local villages for Abuja dey face kidnap mata - kidnap issue boku brekete.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Police

Oga Maje explain give say for midnight on Wednesday, di boys dem enta di village begin shoot upandan.

sake of fear, everibodi for di village decide hide for dia house and e no dey clear how many di pipo be plus who dem be.

E further narrate say di only tin wey dem realise be say, di boys dem over power dia vigilante.

But di police tok tok pesin Mamza Anjuguri wey confirm di tori say true-true dem kidnap 10 pipo but dat police don rescue five pipo dem.

E yarn give for statement say a joint team of police operatives immediately rush to di village to engage di jaguda pipo dem afta dem get distress call from members of di community.