Cuties movie on Netflix: Why di Senegalise movie dey make viewers trend hashtag CancelNetflix

Di hashtag CancelNetflix begin dey trend worldwide afta di movie company premiere "Cuties" on Wednesday 9 September.

Di French film "Cuties" na about one young Senegalese girl for Paris wey join one "free-spirited dance clique" to escape family wahala.

For inside di movie, dem showcase young girls dey dance in one kain manner wey dem tok say e dey provoke.

Some viewers para for Netflix say dem dey portray children in a sexualized manner and e dey promote nudity for children.

Wetin we sabi about di movie

Cuties wey mean 'Mignonnes' for French na one 2020 French coming-of-age comedy-drama feem wey French-Senegalese Maïmouna Doucouré write and direct

Di plot dey around one traditional Senegalese Muslim girl wey hook between traditional values and Internet culture.

Eleven-year-old immigrant girl Amy, wey bin come from Senegal, dey live wit her mama Mariam for one of Paris poorest neighbourhoods for one apartment wit her two younger brothers.

As she dey wait for her papa to rejoin di family from Senegal, tins turn around for Amy as she begin follow her disobedient neighbour Angelica, twerking dance team, wey dem dey call 'Cuties'.

Cuties na one adult-style dance troupe wey dia way no follow di characteristics of Mariam religious customs, values and traditions.

Stars of di feem na Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas and Maïmouna Gueye.

Dem release di movie for France on 19 August 2020 and internationally on 9 September 2020 ontop Netflix.

Viewers dey disappointed say Netflix fit dey show movies wey dey encourage 'Paedophile actions'.

Some of dem begin block dia account to protest

See wetin dem tok

Wetin Netflix tok?

Netflix bin remove di fotos wey dem use promote di movie wen e first comot for 19 August.

Di foto show di young girls bin pose for skimpy outfits.

Dem apologise to fans wey say di foto dey offensive.

