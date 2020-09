Shatta Wale: Ghana Exim Bank pay di artiste Ghc2 million as brand ambassador? – Dis be what we know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@shattawalegh

Claims about how state-owned Ghana Export-Import (Exim) Bank pay dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Ghc2 million as brand ambassador dey borst mind.

Ghanaians wey get issues plus dis payment dey question why dem go pay one person dis much, instead of say dem go use de monies for something better.

But Exim Bank officials say dem no pay Shatta Wale Ghc2 million cedis as a brand ambassador for Exim Bank.

Despite say dem admit to signing a contract, dem no reveal how much dem pay am.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@shattawalegh

How much monies Exim Bank pay Shatta Wale?

Debate dey go on for Ghana about why state-owned Exim Bank give out as some Ghc2 million cedis to Shatta Wale.

Some people come up with claims say check like something fishy dey behind de deal.

BBC Pidgin investigations from multiple sources dey show say de actual amount dem pay Shatta Wale be Ghc1million for de year-long Made-in-Ghana project, no be Ghc2 million.

Member of de Public Accounts Committee, Ras Mubarak who raise de issue during dema sitting question de officials on de monies dem pay Shatta Wale and another Ghanaian movie actor.

Dis dey raise questions about claims wey Minority MP, Ras Mubarak make about de contract, in fine, either he no get de facts right or officials for Exim Bank get more explanation to do.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/shattawalenima

Background to EXIM Bank contract

Ghana Export-Import Bank contract Shatta Wale den another movie star as dema brand ambassadors for dema Made in Ghana campaign.

De purpose of de campaign be to promote de consumption of made in Ghana goods, among Ghanaians.

Duration of de contract wey dem sign be for one year, but de job no start yet sake of de coronavirus pandemic.