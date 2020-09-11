Buhari order CBN not to give FOREX to import food - See list of items Central Bank no go give FX

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don repeat im order to di Central Bank of Nigeria make dem no give foreign exchange to pipo wey dey import food and fertiliser.

For di statement wey di presidency bring out, president Buhari tell CBN say "No issue one kobo'' of di kontri reserves for di importation of food items and fertilizer."

During one meeting of di National Food Security Council for State House, Abuja, President Buhari say im go put dis order down in writing say ''make dey no give money to anybody wey dey import food."

Why di president take dis decision

E don tey wey President Muhammadu Buhari dey try to boost agriculture for inside di kontri. E believe say agriculture na one of di ways to tackle food insecurity and unemployment inside Nigeria.

For di meeting of di National Food Security Council, president Buhari re-mention im goment commitment to make sure say Nigeria dey self-sufficient for food production.

To stress di need to boost local agriculture, di President tok say:

''From only three operating inside di kontri, we get 33 fertilizer blending plants wey dey work now. We no go pay one kobo of our foreign reserves to import fertilizer. We go empower local producers.''

President Buhari come also direct say make blenders of fertilizer dey carry di products directly to state goment so as avoid di issue of cartel of transporters wey go block di effort to successfully deliver di products to users for cheap price.

Di president advise any private business wey get stubborn head to still import food to go look for dia foreign exchange on dia own.

''Use your money to compete with our farmers", instead of using foreign reserves to bring in food items to spoil di effort of our farmers."

''We get a lot of able-bodied young pipo wey dey ready to work and agriculture na di answer. We get a lot to do to support our farmers.'' di president tok.

List of items wey CBN no go give importers foreign currency to bring come Nigeria

For 2015, di Central Bank of Nigeria bring out long list of items wey dem no go give di foreign currency to import enta di kontri and dis policy na to encourage local production of dis items.

Di policy say importers wey dey bring dis items come Nigeria no go fit buy foreign currency from di official window to pay dia overseas suppliers. Instead dem go to look for forex on dia own from di parallel market or Bureau De Change to pay for dia imports.