BBNaija Nengi tell Ozo to 'free her' for di Big brother lockdown house - See how fans react

Ozo and Nengi

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi don tell Ozo to dey free sometimes because she don tire to dey complain about di way ozo dey close mark her inside di house.

Nengi tell Ozo dis one today during dia early morning exercise inside di house.

"I don tire to dey complain, I no like di fact say I dey complain all di time. Di only way for me not to dey complain for you to free me sometimes."

"For example, like wetin happun yesterday if I tell you say I want to sleep, e show say I don dey tired but you come dey tell me say you want to get conversation with me at dat time.... Why e be say na dat time you come dey call, call my name repeatedly trying to get conversation with me."

Nengi say she understand say Ozo like her well-well but sometimes e go good make e give her space.

"I understand you like me enough...but sometimes just free me, I don't even know how to explain it. Just free me ."

"I don't like it wen I feel say somebody dey try to force me to do something or trying to dey too pushy. I no like stress at all."

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Dis no be first time wey she don tell Ozo dis one. Yesterday after di housemate finish dia talent show task, Ozo approach Nengi make dem tok but she reply say make Ozo give her small breathing space and allow her pull dress first because she just come back from performance.

How Fans dey react

While some fans of di reality TV show dey enjoy di way Ozo and Nengi dey always dey togeda, some odas dey drag Ozo for Twitter on top di way dem feel say e dey follow Nengi upandan.

Some even share short video clips of dia two conversation.

