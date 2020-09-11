BBNaija Nengi tell Ozo to 'free her' for di Big brother lockdown house - See how fans react

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi don tell Ozo to dey free sometimes because she don tire to dey complain about di way ozo dey close mark her inside di house.

Nengi tell Ozo dis one today during dia early morning exercise inside di house.

"I don tire to dey complain, I no like di fact say I dey complain all di time. Di only way for me not to dey complain for you to free me sometimes."

"For example, like wetin happun yesterday if I tell you say I want to sleep, e show say I don dey tired but you come dey tell me say you want to get conversation with me at dat time.... Why e be say na dat time you come dey call, call my name repeatedly trying to get conversation with me."

Nengi say she understand say Ozo like her well-well but sometimes e go good make e give her space.

"I understand you like me enough...but sometimes just free me, I don't even know how to explain it. Just free me ."

"I don't like it wen I feel say somebody dey try to force me to do something or trying to dey too pushy. I no like stress at all."

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Dis no be first time wey she don tell Ozo dis one. Yesterday after di housemate finish dia talent show task, Ozo approach Nengi make dem tok but she reply say make Ozo give her small breathing space and allow her pull dress first because she just come back from performance.

How Fans dey react

While some fans of di reality TV show dey enjoy di way Ozo and Nengi dey always dey togeda, some odas dey drag Ozo for Twitter on top di way dem feel say e dey follow Nengi upandan.

Some even share short video clips of dia two conversation.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Nengi: Iv told you this before, give me small space. We just finished na, at least let me pull my cloth 😂😂😂😂

Pls lets pray for Ozo#BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/gMRSMjpkSV#BBNaijialockdown2020 — official_soundvibes (@soundvibes123) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Those people saying Ozo and Nengi are boring and should leave d house,if they leave now, the show will be boring,u wouldn't have anything to talk about even ur favs won't give u topics so think well

Ozo and Nengi till day 71 #bbnaija — EJEKZ o (@MaryOjeka18) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 NENGI to OZO: I don't like when someone's trying to force me or is being too pushy if I say I'm tired just free me #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/u8vwrtqRrJ — Nechem🧚‍♀️ (@strangleddoll) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 #BBNaija



Nengi is tired and frustrated. She'll have a mental break down if Ozo doesn't allow you to breath. What is this rubbish Ozo is doing sef? pic.twitter.com/sk4bCeQL9n — Friday Lawani Esq. (@LAWANI_FRIDAY) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 Yho Ozo,this thing is taking strain to us viewers,painful to watch him forcing himself on this girl,I feel sorry for Nengi because he does not listen,if you can go to my Facebook page😥,I don't want him to go home but he must leave the girl alone and understand the meaning of no! — Cleo (@Cleo20233225) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6 Ozo needs to leave so nengi can have a breath of fresh air, i am not in that house but ozo is choking me. — ego oyibo (@RettaPablo) September 11, 2020 End of Twitter post, 6