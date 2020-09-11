EFCC wan investigate man dem gbab for airport with 2,886 ATM cards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria corruption police Economic Financial Crimes Commission say dem go soon begin investigate di man wey di Nigeria Customs Service bin arrest as im wan travel go Dubai wit 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card plus four SIM card.

Customs bin arrest Ishaq Abubakar for di departure hall of di international wing of di Murtala Muhammed Airport, hand am ova to di corruption police, afta dem begin suspect say im waka no pure.

EFCC head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, tell BBC say customs hand oga Abubakar over to dem becos ATM cards na financial instrument.

"For one pesin to cari dat amount of ATM card of course e go make you suspect" In tok.

As Abubakar don land for EFCC net, im say di next tin na to "investigate who get di cards, wetin dey inside di cards, wetin di card owners cari for mind" from di investigate dem go fit discover many many tins.

Customs official become suspicious afta dem see Abubakar wit one man wey bin dey help am clear way for di different airport check points.