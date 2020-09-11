Kaduna lawmakers approve castration for any rapist dem gbab for di state

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Shehu Yunusa wey be deputy majority leader for Kaduna State House of Assembly confam to BBC say dem don pass law to dey castrate any rapist wey dem gbab for di northern state.

According to Mr Shehu di law go begin work immediately di state Govnor Nasir Elrufai, sign am to become law and after dat, di first rapist wey enter hand for Kaduna go become di first to be castrated.

"Yes we pass di bill yesterday and we feel say e go go a long way to curbing rising cases of rapes in our state."

"Before we pass am, we consult medical experts who give us di go ahead."

"If Kaduna govnor sign am into law, di next rapist dem catch for Kaduna fit become fi first pesin to become castrated under dis new law."

"We expect government to execute dis law to the fullest as we don do our work."