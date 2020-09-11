Nigerian school reopening: "West African Examination Council" do first exam for "Chibok school" years afta Boko Haram kidnapping of over 200 school girls in 2014

Wia dis foto come from, Tolu Ogunlese Wetin we call dis foto, Final year students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, dey 2020 WAEC Exams, for di first time afta di April 2014 Boko Haram attack.

Students for di north eastern Nigeria town of Chibok, don begin write WAEC exam for di first time since 2014 wen Boko Haram kidnap more than 200 girls from di town.

All dis years afta di attack, students for di area gats travel to major northern cities like Maiduguri and Jos to write dia exams.

Parents and staff inside Chibok tell BBC dem dey happy say dia children fit now write di exams closer to home.

E reach like 238 students inside Chibok wey dey write di West African Senior School Certificate Examination for goment secondary school wey don turn to mix school.

Na during dis same exam dem move Chibok girls, wen dem bin kolobi six years ago.

Security dey ground for di school in case of anytin: Only students and staff fit enta di school aft security forces and civilian militias don search dem.

Schools inside Chibok were shut down for 2014, afta Boko Haram insurgents cari more than 200 students for di area vamoose.

Wia dis foto come from, The Office of First Lady Wetin we call dis foto, More than 100 of di Chibok girls still dey miss.

Dat very kidnapping lead to global anger as public figures, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, call di girls to dey rescued.

More than 100 of di girls still dey miss.