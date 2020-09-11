Nigerian school reopening: "West African Examination Council" do first exam for "Chibok school" years afta Boko Haram kidnapping of over 200 school girls in 2014
Students for di north eastern Nigeria town of Chibok, don begin write WAEC exam for di first time since 2014 wen Boko Haram kidnap more than 200 girls from di town.
All dis years afta di attack, students for di area gats travel to major northern cities like Maiduguri and Jos to write dia exams.
Parents and staff inside Chibok tell BBC dem dey happy say dia children fit now write di exams closer to home.
E reach like 238 students inside Chibok wey dey write di West African Senior School Certificate Examination for goment secondary school wey don turn to mix school.
Na during dis same exam dem move Chibok girls, wen dem bin kolobi six years ago.
Security dey ground for di school in case of anytin: Only students and staff fit enta di school aft security forces and civilian militias don search dem.
Schools inside Chibok were shut down for 2014, afta Boko Haram insurgents cari more than 200 students for di area vamoose.
Dat very kidnapping lead to global anger as public figures, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, call di girls to dey rescued.
More than 100 of di girls still dey miss.
Since then at least 37,000 pipo na im dem believe say Boko Haram don kill and 2.5 million pipo no get wia to shook head on top di more than 10 years-long fight wey di terrorist group don dey wage.