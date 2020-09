BBNaija KiddWaya papa Terry Waya say leave Kidd alone, Big Brother Naija show dey open to 'poor man' pikin like my son and rich man pikin like your favourite housemate

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Kidd Waya and Terry Waya

Terry Waya say leave KiddWaya, BBNaija show dey open to 'poor man' pikin like my son and rich man pikin like your favourite house mate.

Na wetin di billionaire papa of KiddWaya wey be housemate for BBNaija dey beg fans of di show to stop to dey attack im pikin.

E tok dis one on Friday, wen e appear for BBC Pidgin Facebook Live to tok about im pikin for di Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown reality TV show.

Terry Waya tell BBC Pidgin say KiddWaya no go di BBNaija show because of di money (N85 million naira star prize) but to meet pipo and di show dey open for all.

"E dey open for poor pipo like me and rich pipo like you" Terry Waya tok.

About how KiddWaya dey behave for Biggie house, im papa say "I no know say Kidd Waya dey cook like dis. In fact na for inside dis reality show na im I come see say my pikin sabi cook like dis"

May be na wen e bin stay for London e learn how cook, but dis cooking talent wey Kidd dey show inside di house, dey strange to me, Terry Waya add.

Click here to watch di full video interview wit Terry Waya.

Terry Waya pikin real name na Terseer Kiddwaya and im na 27 year-old self-employed man wey come from Benue State.

E describe himsef as confident, good looking, ambitious and pesin wey dey highly motivated.

E say im also dey confident and arrogant all at di same time and love travelling.