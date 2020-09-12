BBNaija: Dorothy advice Ozo about Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate Dorothy don give Ozo advice about im waka wit Nengi as im chop second strike.

Biggie sama Ozo second strike on Friday night sake of im break di rule on communication by writing secret love letter to Nengi.

Dorothy confront Ozo afta Biggie do di announcement say make Ozo behave like man and stop to dey allow im feelings for Dorothy make am forget wetin cari am come di house.

"You be like chicken, you suppose be like man," she tell am.

"Nengi dey distract you and you know," she tok, "why you dey refuse to make smart decisions? If I advice you now you go still go do di same tin again."

"From now on behave like man, you no go fit lose both ways. We dey dis house to win."