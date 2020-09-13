Nigerian schools resumption: See Lagos state goment plans for new academic session for primary and secondary schools

Currently, na only students for final year or national exam classes dey go school across di 36 states of Nigeria, since 4 August, 2020 in order to write examinations like WAEC and NECO.

Lagos State goment don reveal plans for reopening of both public and private schools ahead of di new session.

On 29 August, 2020 di state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu bin announce di "tentative reopening" of primary and secondary schools on September 21.

For inside statement wey di state Ministry of Education release, Folasade Adefisayo wey be di commissioner, say for public schools "di present JS3 and SS2 students go resume schools from Monday, 21 September.

"Di resumption of schools go permit di present JS3 students wey already dey for exit class to revise and get ready for dia Basic Education Certificate Examination wey go start on 6th of October.

"Di resumption go also give di present SS2 students opportunity to prepare effectively for dia transition to SS3".

Plans for private schools

Private primary and secondary schools for di state dey permitted to resume from Monday, 21 September.

Di goment dey ask school owners to put safety first and also open dia schools in phases similar to wetin dem dey do wit public schools.

Dem add say: "di phases opening go also include strategies for staggered resumption in di morning, classes on alternate days during di week and teaching through various distance learning methods".