"Obasanjo blast Buhari" say Nigeria dey turn "failed state" - "Boko Haram, Biafra, poor health system, infrastructure" cripple Nigeria as "failed state"?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Obasanjo and Buhari na di only di only two Nigerians wey don lead di kontri as military Generals and elected civilian presidents.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo don hold Nigeria table legs begin dey shake am wit di recent speech wey im give during one recent event where im say Nigeria under di current goment, don dey slowly become a "failed and divided state".

Di event wey happun for Abuja on Thursday be consultative dialogue wey some pressure groups for Nigeria attend.

"Economically our kontri don dey become basket case and poverty capital of di world, and socially, we don dey become scatter and insecure kontri," na so di president tok during him speech.

Obasanjo say why di kontri be how im be for im eyes na sake of how current goment bin dey manage Nigeria differences.

Wetin we call dis foto, But no be only di former president believe say di West African kontri dey show symptoms of failed state

Development experts wey follow BBC tok agree say Nigeria dey show different signs of kontri wey no well.

Olarenwaju Suraj wey be chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) say di failure of Nigeria to be able to care for im pipo show say di kontri no be only a failed state but "criminal state".

"Nigeria no fit take care of im citizens basic essentials of living wey be safety for life and properties, standard health facilities wey dey acceptable and quality education wey dey affordable. Nigeria no dey protect di lives and properties of im citizen," Suraj say.

Wetin be di signs of failed state

Ethnic clash

Sabi pipo reason say one of di sign say kontri don begin dey fail na wen some group for di kontri still dey wan revenge wetin don hapun to dem for past. Di vex fit be say dem dey angry over how di kontri treat dem or dey feel like say dem don cheat dem.

Di fight for independent wey di Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (IPOB) dey fight be one type of ethnic clash for di kontri. Di group, wey be pipo from Igbo speaking eastern part of di kontri bin dey ask to comot from Nigeria even afta Nigeria-Biafra war end for 1970 (Although di President Buhari goment don label IPOB as terrorist group).

"Sake of say Nigeria no fit protect di lives and properties of im citizen, na why conflicts wey don start tey tey no gree end," Suraj tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Lawal/ Suraj/Agunbiade/Twitter/Facebook

Insecurity

Anoda development sabi pesin, Hamzat Lawal, wey be di Chief Executive of CODE, say one more sign wey dey show say Nigeria dey move from "failed state" to crippled state" na di high rate of insecurity wey dey di kontri. Nigeria dey experience high rate of kidnapping, according to wetin mallam Lawal tok.

"Nigeria get police wey don go haywire and president Buhari dey always dey shocked everitime wey show say im no sabi wetin dey happun for di kontri," Lawal tell BBC Pidgin.

According to di data wey Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) get, Borno State for north eastern Nigeria get di highest number of deaths for di kontri sake of say e be di main area alias epicentre of Boko Haram fight.

Between 2015 and August 2020 na at least 13,791 pipo don die sake Boko Haram jaguda only in Borno State wey currently get four million pipo population, according to CFR.

Wia dis foto come from, Olarenwaju Suraj/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Suraj say Nigeria don pass failed state

Healthcare

Maternal mortality dey on di high de and many Nigeria no get national health insurance, Lawal tok.

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria get 20% of all maternal deaths wey happun for di world.

Di Between 2005 and 2015, over 600,000 maternal deaths happun for di kontri. Di global health bodi say di reason for di high number na sake of say many pipo for di kontri no get access to good health services.

Suraj say di standard of health for di kontri don bad so tey, politicians no fit trust di kontri wen dem sick.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey always travel go di UK to treat im disckness. Recently wen im wife, Aisha, get neck injury, she bin also comot for di kontri to look for beta hostpital.

Education

Nigeria education no too good especially public education. Survey wey di United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) conduct show say di number of out of school children for Nigeria don risen from 10.5 million to 13.2 million. Dis number nah di highest for di world.

With impact of Covid-19, anoda 2 million fit join di number of out of school children," accordding to wetin Lawal tok. He also say many children for public school no fit continue dia education during di heat of di pandemic wen schools dey lockdown.

Nigeria goment close down schools to control di spread of coronavirus but dem don begin to dey re-open schools small small.

"Where for Nigeria one fit see public schools wey get quality standard wey fit help divelop children of Nigeria wey no get money?" na so Suraj ask during im tok with BBC Pidgin. "Di goment no dey put enough fund for education, na why lecturers for universities bin dey protest every time".

Wia dis foto come from, Hamzat Lawal/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Hamzat Lawal, di Chief Executive of CODE, say Nigeria don become crippled state

Infrastructure

Di sabi pipo also point dia to di state of infrastructure for di kontri to show as e be sign say Nigeria na failed state. Nigeria, wey be one of di largest producers of crude oil for di world, no get any refinary di kontri don spend billions of dollars ontop to maintain refinery, Suraj say.

While Suraj tok about money wey Nigeria dey lose for im crude oil trade, Lawal say di damage wey di oil don do to di Niger Delta region where dem dey comot di oil no show sign of kontri wey dey care for im pipo.

President Buhari dey prevent Nigeria from failing

However, di Federal Ministry if information and culture for di kontri don defend president Buhari administration to say na di president dey prevent di kontri from becoming failed state.

Di ministry say wen president Buhari win office in 2015, im save di kontri from bad leaders and terrorism wey dey worry di knotri.

"'Nigeria today no be failed state, but nation wey dey courageously tackling im challenges and building solid infrastructure wey go serve as di basis for socio-economic development, nation wey dey unrelenting in di battle of insecurity and working hard to ensure greatest prosperity for di greatest number of pipo,'' di ministry tok.

"For one of di most difficult moments in di kontri history, Nigeria dey fortunate to get leader wey no only dey dedicated, selfless and patriotic, but one wey get discipline, integrity and vision."

Wia dis foto come from, STATE HOUSE Wetin we call dis foto, Stop to dey divide Nigeria - Presidency attack Obasanjo

Wetin be di solution?

Lawal say na only political will wey fit bring solution to di many bad tins wey dey make Nigeria shake for leg and make pipo dey think of am as failed state.

He say pipo wey dey goment must make up dia mind say dem wan make di kontri better.

"Dem need to dey put Nigeria first for dia doings," Lawal tell BBC Pidgin "As much as we need humanitarian intervention, economic intervention, security , social and religion interventions, political will dey very important."

For Suraj side, e believe say di kontri need to make dia law strong and to enforce rule of law from di political leaders so dat e go be example wey di pipo go dey look and follow.

"Di judiciary sef need to start to dey do dia job. As di parliament dey make law wey go protect di pipo, di politicians must be monitored. Politicians wey get accuse of mago mago no suppose dey contest for election. Di kontri need gate keeper wey go protect di kontri from corrupt pipo wey wan contest office."

Wia dis foto come from, Joseph Agunbiade/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Joseph Agunbiade wey be co-founder of BudgIT -Solution to problem for Nigeria na make goment look after rural pipo.