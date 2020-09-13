BBNaija live eviction show today: Prince and Kiddwaya don comot from Big Brother house

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija/Twitter

Prince and Kiddwaya na di latest housemate to leave di Big Brother Naija reality television show.

Out of di four housemates wey bin dey up for possible eviction dis week na two of dem get di lowest votes from di fans

Dem be di 12th and 13th housemate to chop eviction afta Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bighto and Lucy.

Also Erica wey bin be one of di twenty housemate wey start di TV show also don leave afta her disqualification on 6 September, 2020.

Afta im eviction, Prince tell Ebuka say im eviction no come as surprise to am as im bin feel say dis go be e final week for di house.

For Kiddwaya, im say "to win di 85 million Naira no ever bin be e goal" before e enter di house.