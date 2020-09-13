BBNaija live eviction show today: Prince and Kiddwaya don comot from Big Brother house
Prince and Kiddwaya na di latest housemate to leave di Big Brother Naija reality television show.
Out of di four housemates wey bin dey up for possible eviction dis week na two of dem get di lowest votes from di fans
Dem be di 12th and 13th housemate to chop eviction afta Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bighto and Lucy.
Also Erica wey bin be one of di twenty housemate wey start di TV show also don leave afta her disqualification on 6 September, 2020.
#BBPrince has been Evicted from the #BBNaija Lockdown House. https://t.co/zQijJU5spl pic.twitter.com/ThJ2CiK0aO— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 13, 2020
End of Twitter post, 1
Afta im eviction, Prince tell Ebuka say im eviction no come as surprise to am as im bin feel say dis go be e final week for di house.
For Kiddwaya, im say "to win di 85 million Naira no ever bin be e goal" before e enter di house.
Im plan na to "hit di gym to dey mentally fit first as im no wan rush into anytin."