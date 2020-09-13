Rivers Kidnap: ‘I dey fear for my husband life as im dey diabetic’ - Wife of Bonny burial kidnap victim

Wife of one of di victims wey gunmen kidnap after one burial for Finiapiri-Ama, Banigo Isile- Ogono community for Bonny local goment area of Rivers State say she dey fear for her husband life as im dey diabetic and dem never hear anytin from di kidnappers since di incident happen on Saturday, 12 September 2020.

Mrs Ibifiri Daniel Hart tell BBC Pidgin say her husband, Warisenibo Daniel Hart dey among di four pesins wey di gunmen kidnap from di burial including im younger brother, Sunny Hart.

Mrs Ibifiri Hart say di burial don finish and dem don even enter boat to return to Bonny Island wen gunshots begin fly upandan and di gunmen come carry her husband and three oda pipo from di boat wey dem bin dey, carry dem go inside di creeks.

"Since dat yesterday wey di tin happen, we never hear anytin from dem. I don go make report for police but I dey beg di kidnappers to release my husband. Im be retiree and senior citizen and im dey diabetic and prone to cold. Since yesterday rain dey fall and wit him health condition, I dey dear for im life.

"Since dis Covid-19 happen. My husband never comot for house. Na me dey comot and im dey always warn me make I no bring Covid come di house. Dat yesterday im follow im younger brother, Hon. Sunny Hart go bury im father-in-law for dat Banigo Isile-Ogono wey dis tin come dey happen so. Make dem release my husband for me abeg."

Police Tok tok pesin for Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni confam di shootings wey happen for Bonny to BBC Pidgin but say dem never get any report about di kidnap of any pesin but dem don begin investigate di matter.

Meanwhile di lawmaker wey dey represent Bonny Constituency for di Rivers State House of Assembly, Abinye Pepple, and Chairman of Bonny local goment, David Irimagha dey among odas wey escape as dem bin dey di burial too.