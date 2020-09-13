"Regina Daniels, Chika Ike" Rita Daniels deny 'attacking' Chika for dating Ned Nwoko

Rita Daniels on Chika Ike

Rita Daniels, mother of Regina Daniels, don deny say she call out Nollywood star Chika Ike, to leave her daughter husband.

Tori be say one video bin appear online on Saturday wey bin claim say Rita wan Ike to stay away from Ned Nwoko, her daughter husband.

Di video further claim say Nwoko and Ike bin dey in a relationship before di billionaire marry Regina.

Wetin we call dis foto,

Regina Daniels and her pikin, husband and mama

To put di mata tor rest, Rita post on her social media page on Sunday say di video na forged video wey she no know anytin about.

She further argue wit di claim by sharing di original version of di video.

"May God equip us wit wisdom knowledge, understanding and common sense of reasoning wit di way we judge pipo. Let God be my judge and judge those wey dey judge me wrongly…. Happy Sunday fam. God bless you all," Rita Daniels write on her Instagram page.

Muna Chimso aga

