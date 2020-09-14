Kiddwaya eviction shock housemates, fans of Big Brother Naija 2020 reality television show
Kiddwaya eviction on Sunday shock di housemates wey still remain inside Big Brother Naija house.
Out of di four housemates wey bin dey up for possible eviction dis week na Prince and Kidd get di lowest votes from fans
Dem be di 12th and 13th housemate to chop eviction afta Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bighto and Lucy.
Afta di Live Show, di seven housemates wey remain for di house table Kidd eviction mata as dem sidon for dining table.
Nengi, Trikytee and Neo say dem surprise say Kidd don comot for di house, because dem see as one of dem pipo wey go make top five.
Dem discuss how Kiddwaya dey always tok say im get team outside and pipo wey im trust.
Di housemates say most of di pipo wey say dem get team don chop eviction and those of dem wey still dey Laycon, Dorathy, Ozo, Nengi, Neo, Vee and Trikytee still dey because of grace.
How di fans react to Kiddwaya eviction
Some i fans bin no expect Kiddwaya to leave di house on Sunday dem feel say im go stay till di end of di show. Dem enta twitter to tok dia mind about im eviction.
Check out some of dia tweet here.
Kiddwaya when the housemates come to look for him in his versace house #BBNaijaLocdown2020 pic.twitter.com/qXaGGJyQDn— Deji (@Bossdenko_) September 12, 2020
A Brutal eviction that removed the Sugar from the Cake. #BBNaijaLocdown2020— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 13, 2020
Prince and Kiddwaya leaving the Big brother house before Trikytee should remind you that sometimes talent is important but GRACE is importanter! #BBNaija #bbnajia2020 #BBNaijaLocdown2020 #bbnaija2020lockdown #ERICAxSLIMCASE #ebuka #UnbreakableErica— WHISPER (@kennyoamusan) September 13, 2020
Yessss!!! KIDDWAYA COME HOME!! We have tried this season!!— Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 13, 2020
NO NEEEEEEEED ANYMORE EHHHHH👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
MAKEEEE WHO WAN COLLECT THAT #BBNajia MONEY collect am jorey.. smh smh smh... kaiiiii!!! #BBNaijaLocdown2020 I hail OOOOOO 🙌🏾🤣🤣🤣
I didn’t expect Kidd to leave but “it is what it is” welcome back home #Kidd 💔😭#BBNaijaLocdown2020 #kiddrica #BBNaijia— Cruz 🇳🇬 (@ChiefTerhemba) September 13, 2020
How fans vote
Out of Ozo, Dorathy, Kiddwaya and Prince wey bin dey up for eviction, Prince and Kiddwaya na dem get di lowest votes.
Ozo top di poll wit 27.97%, followed by Dorathy wey score 26.58%. Kiddwaya score 24.9% while Prince finish bottom wit 20.53%.
This was how you Voted!#BBNaija— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 13, 2020
Who be Kiddwaya
Terseer Kiddwaya (im real name) na 27 year-old self-employed man wey come from Benue State.
E describe himsef as confident, good looking, ambitious and pesin wey dey highly motivated.
E say im also dey confident and arrogant all at di same time and love travelling.
Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate don make Kiddwaya dey expect a better and crazier 2020.
E describe himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil wey dey highly motivated.
"You never know wen your time don finish, so you fit as well go for am" Dat na Kiddwaya favourite words.
"Getting into health and fitness na im Kiddwaya say be im biggest achievement. I bin dey quite chubby, so I transform my bodi and I don dey consistent ever since."
Kiddwaya papa Terry Waya, wey be famous socialite na London-based Nigerian businessman.
Oga Waya age 55 bin reportedly face some kain case for British court between 2006 and 2008.
Terry Waya na native of Tiv for Benue State middle belt Nigeria.
Arrogant and confident? Hmmm, let's see what Kiddwaya brings into Biggie's House. Read more about our Lockdown Housemates here: https://t.co/E6JZMeq6p8#BBNaija #BBNaijaLaunch pic.twitter.com/l93SH223Bh— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 19, 2020
