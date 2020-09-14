Kiddwaya eviction shock housemates, fans of Big Brother Naija 2020 reality television show

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Housemates table Kiddwaya eviction mata afta im leave di show

Kiddwaya eviction on Sunday shock di housemates wey still remain inside Big Brother Naija house.

Out of di four housemates wey bin dey up for possible eviction dis week na Prince and Kidd get di lowest votes from fans

Dem be di 12th and 13th housemate to chop eviction afta Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bighto and Lucy.

Afta di Live Show, di seven housemates wey remain for di house table Kidd eviction mata as dem sidon for dining table.

Nengi, Trikytee and Neo say dem surprise say Kidd don comot for di house, because dem see as one of dem pipo wey go make top five.

Dem discuss how Kiddwaya dey always tok say im get team outside and pipo wey im trust.

Di housemates say most of di pipo wey say dem get team don chop eviction and those of dem wey still dey Laycon, Dorathy, Ozo, Nengi, Neo, Vee and Trikytee still dey because of grace.

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Kiddwaya afta im eviction

How di fans react to Kiddwaya eviction

Some i fans bin no expect Kiddwaya to leave di house on Sunday dem feel say im go stay till di end of di show. Dem enta twitter to tok dia mind about im eviction.

Check out some of dia tweet here.

Skip Twitter post, 2 A Brutal eviction that removed the Sugar from the Cake. #BBNaijaLocdown2020 — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 13, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 4 Yessss!!! KIDDWAYA COME HOME!! We have tried this season!!

NO NEEEEEEEED ANYMORE EHHHHH👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

MAKEEEE WHO WAN COLLECT THAT #BBNajia MONEY collect am jorey.. smh smh smh... kaiiiii!!! #BBNaijaLocdown2020 I hail OOOOOO 🙌🏾🤣🤣🤣 — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 13, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

How fans vote

Out of Ozo, Dorathy, Kiddwaya and Prince wey bin dey up for eviction, Prince and Kiddwaya na dem get di lowest votes.

Ozo top di poll wit 27.97%, followed by Dorathy wey score 26.58%. Kiddwaya score 24.9% while Prince finish bottom wit 20.53%.

Who be Kiddwaya

Terseer Kiddwaya (im real name) na 27 year-old self-employed man wey come from Benue State.

E describe himsef as confident, good looking, ambitious and pesin wey dey highly motivated.

E say im also dey confident and arrogant all at di same time and love travelling.

Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate don make Kiddwaya dey expect a better and crazier 2020.

"You never know wen your time don finish, so you fit as well go for am" Dat na Kiddwaya favourite words.

"Getting into health and fitness na im Kiddwaya say be im biggest achievement. I bin dey quite chubby, so I transform my bodi and I don dey consistent ever since."

Kiddwaya papa Terry Waya, wey be famous socialite na London-based Nigerian businessman.

Oga Waya age 55 bin reportedly face some kain case for British court between 2006 and 2008.