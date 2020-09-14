"JOHESU strike 2020": Nigeria health workers strike update today & why di trade union down tools

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di strike go paraize goment hospitals and clinics

JOHESU, di trade union join bodi of nurses and midwives, medical lab scientists and oda health workers wey dey help doctors for Nigerian public hospitals don go on nationwide strike from today.

JOHESU (meaning - Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria) don ask dia members to withdraw dia services for all public hospitals, labs and clinics across di kontri.

Di Nigeria health workerreach dis decision afta di National Executive Council of JOHESU do meeting during di weekend.

For inside statement wey dem release on Sunday, dem say dem bin give di Nigerian federal goment one week to address all dia issues and until now dem never achieve anything.

Tori be say na recently wey residents doctors for di kontri call of dia nationwide strike ova pay even as di kontri still dey battle di coronavirus wahala.

Wetin we call dis foto, National Hospital, Abuja

Why JOHESU declare nationwide strike for Nigeria

Di health workers dey ask di federal goment to address di infrastructure wahala for di sector and payment of Covid-19 hazard allowances for dia members.