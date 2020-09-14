"JOHESU strike 2020": Nigeria health workers strike update today & why di trade union down tools
JOHESU, di trade union join bodi of nurses and midwives, medical lab scientists and oda health workers wey dey help doctors for Nigerian public hospitals don go on nationwide strike from today.
JOHESU (meaning - Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria) don ask dia members to withdraw dia services for all public hospitals, labs and clinics across di kontri.
Di Nigeria health workerreach dis decision afta di National Executive Council of JOHESU do meeting during di weekend.
For inside statement wey dem release on Sunday, dem say dem bin give di Nigerian federal goment one week to address all dia issues and until now dem never achieve anything.
Tori be say na recently wey residents doctors for di kontri call of dia nationwide strike ova pay even as di kontri still dey battle di coronavirus wahala.
Why JOHESU declare nationwide strike for Nigeria
Di health workers dey ask di federal goment to address di infrastructure wahala for di sector and payment of Covid-19 hazard allowances for dia members.
Di Union also want adjustment on di Consolidated Health Salary Structure, implementation of di National Industrial Court of Nigeria consent judgment and oda court judgments, and payment of all outstanding salary arrears.