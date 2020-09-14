Osun grove porn video: Tobi Jolaosho 'King Tblak' wey act 'blue film' for Osun grove don land police net

Wia dis foto come from, KINGTBLAKHOC/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Tobi Jolaosho 'King Tblak' don dey produce sex movies inside Nigeria

Tobi Jolaosho 'King Tblak' wey chop arrest for 'blue film' (knacking kerewa) e act for Osun grove dey tell Osun State Police Command wey make e go dance kerewa for for di holy site.

Di Police Public Relations Officer, Yeisi Opalola confam di tori say dem arrest di man afta one member of di Traditional Religion Worshippers Association come tell police.

Tori be say oga Jolaosho bin dress like Osun worshipper with one naked woman for di grove for July dis year come shoot di feem share am inside social media.

Wia dis foto come from, @KingTblackhoc/twitter

Amoo Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple say im see Jolaosho dey act di sex feem for di grove and say im actions fit cause public kasala.

Jolaosho wey dem dey also call King Tblak HOC dey call imself say im be porn star and get pass 20,000 followers for Twitter wey im dey post video and 109 mllion views for im website.

Meanwhile di PPRO for Osun state don tok say police don visit di area wia di crime bin happun and afta investigation, if dem find out say Jolaosho go against di law, dem go cari am go court.

Di Araba of Osogbo, Yemi Elebuibon wey be traditionalist say Jolaosho desecrete di grove wey be sacred place and na di traditional worshippers for di grove go plan how dem go take deal with am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Osun- Osogbo Sacred Grove na di place wia Yoruba pipo believe say di god of Fertility dey stay and according to UNESCO na one of di last remaining primary high forest for Southern Nigeria.