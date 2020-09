Professor Benneh: Ghana Police arrest four over de murder of Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, UG Law lecturer

Wia dis foto come from, University of Ghana

Ghana Police Service arrest four people in connection to de murder of University of Ghana law lecturer, Prof Emmanuel Benneh.

De arrested persons be mainly domestic workers who dey work give de law lecturer for en private residence wey dey Accra.

Dem pic up two cleaners, Christian Pobee, 32, den James Nana Womba, 26, wey dem arrest en house help, Isaac Botchwey, 41, den one Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, who be gardener.

De murder of de law lecturer happen last week Thursday for en private mansion inside, de killer tie en hand and legs wey he get stab wounds on en body.

Two days after dem no hear of de man, one of en domestic workers, de gardener report de issue give en sister who dey live close.

So dem break into de building wey dem find de lifeless body of de seasoned law lecturer.

According to de gardener, Mr Botchway, you go fit see say he den de killer or killers struggle before he die.

After de murder dem clean de crime scene but one go fit see blood stains on de crime scene.

Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge talk BBC Pidgin say so far de Regional Command take over de issue, wey dem dey arrest de four workers.

"Team of investigators including de Crime Scene management team from CID start dey investigate, wey dem dey reconstruct de crime scene to help police in de investigations" DSP Afia Tenge explain.

Meanwhile, de family of de deceased dey call on Ghana Police say make dem speed up dema investigations into de murder.

Social media users for Ghana who know de man pour out dema disappointment over what some say be de senseless murder of a fine legal brain.

Ghanaians dey call on authorities to resolve dis matter unlike de unresolved murders of J.B Danquah-Adu, Ahmed Suale den others.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Prof. Benneh. What was his crime? Politics or Socialism?

Ghana police please this one shpuld not be like JB - Ahmed and the rest.

Justice Justice Justice. — @wofakee (@wofakee1) September 13, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 This hits too hard, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh. 😔🙏🏾 Rest in power.

The best to ever do it.

Every single lesson, tutorial, supervision and encouragement, I will never ever forget.

I cannot believe this is what I have left.😔 pic.twitter.com/6TvjarigvS — Aniela Allotey (@ani_ela_) September 12, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2