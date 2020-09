Edo state election 2020: Nine rules voters must obey during 19 Sept. governorship election - IGP

Dem no support media player for your device

Edo state election 2020: Nine rules voters must obey during 19 Sept. governorship election - IGP

Edo State go vote in dia next govnor on 19 September so to make sure e go smoothly, Nigeria Police and stakeholders for di election process bin meet on Wednesday.

Di police set at least nine rules wey dem put for ground wey include no jolly for polling booth and di ban of shayo sale near di voting centers.