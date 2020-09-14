Pastor "Sylvester Ofori" in-law reveal Barbara Tommey 'suspected murder' gist as dem announce burial arrangement

Family of Barbara Tommey, di suspected murdered US based Ghanaian pastor wife say divorce be de reason why her husband Pastor Sylvester Oforiallegedly shoot seven times, wey come kill her.

Pastor Ofori shoot en wife last week in front of en office building for US city of Orlando, Florida, according to de police.

Sophia Tommey, sister to de late Barbara reveal say Sylvester Ofori kill en wife sake of she start divorce process against de husband.

Sophia wey talk for Twii language for on Accra-based Hitz FM radio show talk, explain say Barbara Tommey move out of her matrimonial home three months ago sake of she den en husband no dey see eye to eye on some issues.

35 year old Ofori, be Pastor of Floodgates of Heaven which dey Coburn Avenue, Orlando. He currently dey in police custody on charge of first-degree murder.

Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari talk pressmen say de pastor be popular on social media wey he dey call himself "prophet."

Orlando Court records show say dem arrest Ofori in 2016 afta some fight between he den en wife.

According to Barbara Tommey siter Sophia, de husband who realise say he go lose everything if dem complete de divorce process decide to kill her as en last move.

Viral video of murder threats from Pastor

BBC Pidgin see viral video where de pastor threaten say he go kill en wife.

For de video inside, some confusion happen between Kweku Perry, brother of de murdered woman and de Pastor sake of Sylvester Ofori attack en wife.

Barbara Tommey visit her former matrimonial home plus en brother and sister in law to pick-up some important documents as part of en divorce things.

During de confusion, Sylvester Ofori talk Kwaku Perry, "if I no kill your sister then I be fake pastor.'

After dis threat, de US based Ghanaian pastor shoot en wife seven times which CCTV footage capture.

Pastor Sylvester Ofori

Offensive Facebook Posts

Apart from de comments on video say he go murder en wife, Sylvester Ofori start dey posts on Facebook massages wey get strong meaning during de time wey di divorce proceedings start against am.

Some of en posts dey date back to July.

Friends of de late Barbara and family members advise her to report de death threats of de husband to Police but dem say Barbara Tommey refuse sake of she fear say dem go deport her former husband.

Family of de late Tommey say dem go bury de late Barbara Tommey early, dat be on 26 September, 2020 sake of dem dey in deep pain, so early burial go help dem get over de pain.