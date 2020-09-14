Pastor Chris Oyakhilome rapture prediction and breakdown of wen e fit happun dey make pipo tok

Founder of Loveworld Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome don 'predict' wen rapture go happun.

According to di pastor, time don near very well and pipo need to prepare.

For one of im sunday service , he explain to im members how much time dem get before rapture happun and why dem need to dey ready.

"If e bin say 3000 years we go know say we get 1000 years more to go, if im bin say na 2500 years we for sabi say we get more time to go, how close we get, make I show una di timeline and just explain three options."

"Remember di rapture itself no get sign, in other words e fit happpun anytime, anytime, but we get one final place beyond wia e no fit go." he add.

E show dem im church members di chart wey im don use calculate am.

For inside di chart, e say im use di range of di time wey Jesus waka comot di temple as 30AD and wen dem born am within 4BC to 2BC to take calculate wen rapture go happun again.

"If we just dey take an average of 30AD plus 2000 years from dia, we go enta year 2030."

"From 2020 to 2030, na 10 years and e mean say e no go pass 10 years before di man of sin go dey revealed," Pastor Chris tok.

See di three options Pastor Chris predict

Pastor Chris explain say na along di line of three options 'Jesus second coming' go happun.

"Seven years either after or within or across, if na afta, before e come back go be seven plus ten, dat na 17 years before Jesus come back, seven for di tribulations and 10 years before di antichrist shows up if na afta, if na inside you get three years before e show up, if na across you get six and a half years before e show up but because six months don pass for 2020, dat mean say you get six years remaining.

"E mean say e if e no happun in three, e fit be six, if e no happun in six e no fit pass 10." Pastor Chris tok.

How pipo react to di prediction?

Pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind as to wetin dem think about di mata.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Pls if you're a devout follower of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, I'm sure you know by now you won't be here by 2031, so pls if you're seriously blessed, do consider reaching out to the needy like us, seeing you won't have more than 10yrs to spend all your massive resources.@MrOdanz — UrBoyfriends SecretAccount (@Boyfriend4Lease) September 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the typical example of "I said it come and beat me"😂😂.. you not agreeing with what he said shouldn't lead to insult or argument, just keep the opinion to yourself pic.twitter.com/Vd4s4yJNw1 — Benken07 (@benken707) September 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 If Pastor Chris Oyakhilome wants to tell us when Rapture will take place, let him give us the specific date and time not just a 10 year or less stuff. That's how our govt gave us vision 2020 with no date now see what we are facing. — Eyen Akwa Ibom (@idyudofia10) September 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 I believe Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Prediction on Rapture Happening soon.



Please if you wish to dash out your un-used cars and houses just enter my DM with your document of properities because you will not need it where you are going. — Twoface_Human (@Twoface_Human) September 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 I love the fact that my Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is trending regarding the rapture of the church, at least you cannot say you didn't hear! — Osose Abulu® (@peter_abulu) September 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Pastor Chris add say scientist too sabi wetin go happun naim make dem dey tok say by di year 2030 dem must put vaccine on everybody for di world and put chip on dem.