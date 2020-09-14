BBNaija new head of house: Nengi na Big Brother new HOH for di lockdown season 5 house

Wia dis foto come from, Bigbrother Naija/Africa Magic

Nengi don become di new head of House for Big brother Naija season 5 lockdown house.

She win di HOH game wey di housemates dey play every Monday.

Dis win mean say she get to stay for the show till di last day and get opportunity to become di winner of di BBNaija lockdown edition.

Dis week Head of house dey take anoda shape as di show don dey reach grand finale.

Out of 20 contestants wey dey di show, na only seven remain.

Every Monday, housemates get opportunity to contest and play game wey go make dem win Head Of House.