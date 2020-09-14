BBNaija housemates for eviction: Nengi, Neo and Vee go stay till day 71 - See how housemates save and nominate each oda

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Laycon, Trickytee, Ozo and Dorathy dey up for eviction dis week for di Big brother Naija season 5 lockdown edition.

Dis nomination dey come afta Big Brother change di twist of di game, divide di housemates into two groups and ask dem to publicly nominate who dem go like to evict from di house.

See how di Nomination process take waka dis week.

Biggie divide di housemates into two groups of three housemates each, Black team and White team.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother give each team time to discuss and nominate two pipo from di oda group for eviction.

Ozo, Neo and Dorathy nominate - Laycon and Trickytee for eviction.

While, Laycon, TrickyTee and Vee choose - Ozo and Dorathy as housemates wey dem go like see comot from di house.

Wia dis foto come from, Big brother Naija

Big Brother later announce di four housemates wey get di chance to leave di Big Brother Naija lockdown edition dis Sunday.

At least one of dem go leave di Big Brother house on Sunday during di live eviction show. As tins be Nengi, Vee and Neo dey save till di last day.