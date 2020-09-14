Latest on school resumption in Nigeria: Why University students go fit still remain for house even afta goment reopen schools

Wia dis foto come from, FUTA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, About 44 Federal Universities and 48 States Universities na im dey Nigeria according to di National Universities Commission.

Di strike of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) wey start on 23 March, 2020 before coronavirus pandemic make federal goment lock down all school for di kontri neva end, di chairmen of di association for universities in Nigeria don tell BBC Pidgin.

Lagos state University (LASU) bin suppose resume school today but students no fit enta.

Earlier today, local tori pipo report say ASUU lock school gate and no allow di Vice Chancellor of di school and some students to enter but one of di factional chairmen of ASUU for di school Isaac Akinloye Oyewunmi factional LASU chairman don tok say no be dem lock di gate of di school main campus wey dey Ojo area of di state.

ASUU for LASU get problem as dem bi two factions of di association wey no dey gree for anything.

Wetin e mean for students for goment universities?

Wetin e mean be say, even if all goment universities resume today, lectures fit no start.

Oyewunmi say even if some group wey dey di faction of ASUU wey dey gree with di VC fit enter class dey teach for LASU but dem go align with di national ASUU and continue dia strike indefinitely as dem start am months ago except di goment gree dia demands.

Also, di Chairman of ASUU for di University of Ibadan, Dr. Ayoola Akinwole, say dia strike start before goment close down school and di strike go continue even wen dem re-open schools.

"School belong to federal goment and e dey dia right to say wen school go open or close. E no dey di right of ASUU to lock or re-open school but e get wetin ASUU dey ask di goment and na wetin lead to our national strike wey don start before dem close school. We don dey ask some demands since three years wey di goment no do.

Wetin we call dis foto, University library for Nigeria

"We don dey on strike before di pandemic, so to re-open school no go be di reason why we go cancel our strike. Goment fit decide to open dia schools tomorrow but our members as union get right to either offer our services or not based on wetin we don dey discuss with di goment" di UI ASUU chair tell BBC Pidgin.

Apart from LASU wey lock gate dis morning, union workers for oda tertiary institutions for di state also do we-no-go-gree waka to ask di goment to pay dem money wey dem dey owe dem and to put di approved minimum wage for dia salary.

Ibrahim Bakara wey be adjunct professor for LASU and di oda factional chairman for LASU, tell BBC Pidgin say wetin happun earlier for morning na to ensure say goment hear dia demands.

"Wetin you see dis morning no be product of ASUU directive alone, na product of joint action from tertiary institutions for Lagos State comprising di unions of di four institutions we get for Lagos state wey be Lagos State University, Ojo Campus and oda campuses; Adeniran Ognsanya College of Education, Ijanikin; MOKOPED Epe; and Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu.

"Di four institution meet to protest di non-implementation of dia salary by di state goment." Bakara tell BBC Pidgin.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Schools

Wetin be ASUU demands for di strike?

Na on di 30th of March, 2020 ASUU begin nationwide strike say goment hold salary of lecturers aside some oda welfare issues.

Minister for Finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, bin threaten say lecturers wey no register for di Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), no go collect February salary.

ASUU dey disagree with di goment on top di use of di IPPIS. Di joinbodi tok say dem no fit register for IPPIS as di payroll application no go fit work for some special activities of im members.