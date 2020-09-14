Kaduna kidnapping: How gunmen kidnap 17 members of one family in one single day

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di family of 21 bin dey go market wen dem come under attack

"Dem be about 50 on top motorcycles and before we know wetin dey happun dem don surround us, dem shoot 4 of us and carry 17 of my family members go, I still dey in shock as I dey so."

Dat na how Yakubu Gurmi of Udawa village for Kaduna northern Nigeria begin wetin im call 'one of di darkest days for im life' afta gunmen attack im family as dem bin dey go dia farm for Gonar Lema, on Saturday morning.

"We leave house around 7am, all 21 of us, my wife mama and my two young nieces na di only females, di rest na males. On a normal day since food no dey house, na for farm wey go pluck wetin we go cook eat before we start farming."

"We don dey near Gonar Lema when di pipo on top motorcycles appear, dem carry guns, dem shoot four of us and pack di rest go. One of my brothers wey dem shoot die dis morning (Monday)."

Yakubu say di shock of wetin happun still dey trouble am wella and e dey beg goment to helep dem as many don run leave di village.

"Many pipo don run leave Uduwa because insecurity and dis tin wey happun to my family go make many more run away, goment suppose do something about wetin dey happun."

Di community leader for di place wia e happun Mallam Hussain Imam tell BBC say di village dey in shock as pipo still full front of di house dey cry as e dey tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Hussain Imam Wetin we call dis foto, Yakubu Gurmi suffer two gunshots for im leg after di attack

"As I dey tok to you, pipo full front of di house of di Gurmi family dey cry especially after dem announce say one of di pipo wey dey hospital don die. Dis na sad times for us."

Mallam Hussain say di village na one of di places wia Muslims and Christians dey leave side by side peacefully for many years.

"For here, all of us na one pipo. Muslims and Christians dey leave in peace, even for Gurmi family wey suffer dis bad thing, Muslims dey and Christians dey inside di same family."